All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz & Echo Park

Delivered vacant, this exquisite triplex is a rare find in the heart of Los Feliz Village.

Two light-filled apartments each have 1 bedroom, 1 bath, an office and laundry. Stylish, period-appropriate updates include vintage stoves, clawfoot tubs and flooring of whitewashed wood. Both units enjoy access to a lovely front patio and yard.

Open House Saturday, Nov. 9 from 2-4P

Sunday, Nov. 10 from 2-4P

Property Highlights Triplex | 4 beds | 3 baths

Offered at $1,350,000

Property Website

The rear portion of the property is an owner-user’s dream; a separate, gated compound with a standalone bungalow, bonus studio and large private yard.

Rendered in rustic farmhouse style, the historic home pairs seamlessly with the detached modern studio that is ideal for extra living quarters, workspace or a media room. Spread out in the upstairs loft or the patio shaded by mature trees.

This designer-owned property, celebrated in Apartment Therapy and other publications, is also notable for its prime location that rates an amazing 95 WalkScore.

Nearby conveniences include Blue Bottle Coffee, Atrium, The Los Feliz 3 Theater, Skylight Books and many more.

Your hillside retreat in Echo Park, offering beautiful vistas and abundant potential in a great location.

Nestled in a tranquil oasis of mature trees and native flora, this bungalow home transports you with a sense of rustic, woodsy charm in the surround of verdant hillsides.

The light-filled living space features wood paneling and lots of windows; there is one bedroom, one bathroom and a large kitchen.

Property Highlights 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath

Offered at $599,000

Property Website

Open House Saturday, Oct. 5th from 10A-5P

Sunday, Oct. 6th from 10A-5P

With the vibe of a “writers cabin,” this home above all offers a connection to the outdoors in a magical canyon setting.

You are tucked away from the city yet also remarkably close to everything great in Echo Park including local hot-spot Pollen, just half a mile away.

Further down the hill find Valerie, Cookbook, Bar Flores, Sage Bistro and the weekly Echo Park farmer’s market.

Hiking trails in Elysian Park are nearby and the commute is easy to neighboring Silver Lake and Downtown LA.

Presented by Tracy Do tracy@tracydo.com

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do