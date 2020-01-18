All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Echo Park, and Eagle Rock

A stunning Spanish home providing privacy and serenity in the coveted Oaks enclave of Los Feliz.

Sheltered and gated on a street-to-street lot, the light-filled residence has been remodeled to its last exquisite detail, radiating style and luxury with history left intact.

Design elements include exposed beams, arches, and a dramatic staircase with wrought-iron balustrade.

Open House Saturday, Jan. 18 from 2-4P

Sunday, Jan. 19 from 2-4P

Property Highlights 5 beds | 4.5 baths

Offered at $3,395,000

The living room is showered in sunlight; dining is grand, with custom wine storage. The expansive chef’s kitchen is an entertainer’s dream featuring twin islands, abundant storage and pro-grade appliances. Five bedrooms include the enormous Master suite with spa-like bath, and there’s an extra room for your office or den.

Access the outdoors effortlessly; the magical yard is laced with winding pathways and lounging areas to perch under the sun and stars.

This lush, tranquil refuge is a stone’s throw from Griffith Park hiking trails and remarkably close to dining, boutiques and markets in red-hot Franklin Village.

Filled with character and sunlight, this stunning California Craftsman circa 1910 is a special find in Echo Park’s historic Angelino Heights.

The large and stately home with a wide veranda has been beautifully remodeled with respect to its heritage, showcasing exquisite woodwork that includes windows, pocket doors, moulding, wainscoting, gorgeous flooring and period built-ins.

In the stylish, updated kitchen find a custom tile backsplash, center island with butcher block countertop and a stainless appliance suite with pro-style range. Four upstairs bedrooms provide space for family, guests and a home office.

Property Highlights 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath

Offered at $1,199,000

Open House Saturday, Jan. 18 from 2-4P

Sunday, Jan. 19 from 2-4P

The rear yard is a private haven with a dining deck, pergola, a flat grassy area and barn-style garage that’s perfect for your studio or workshop.

From this choice location access is easy to local favorites Sage Bistro, Honey Hi, Bar Flores, Guisados, Ostrich Farm, the Friday farmer’s market and Echo Park Lake. Next-door neighbors Silver Lake and Downtown LA are within easy reach.

This bright, spacious and beautifully remodeled home is well-situated on a corner lot in Eagle Rock.

The deep setback provides a large front yard, with a covered veranda tailor-made for morning coffee and afternoon relaxation.

In the airy interior find clean lines and naturally-hued wood flooring.

Open House Saturday, Jan. 18 from 2-4P

Sunday, Jan. 19 from 2-4P

The updated kitchen features stylish white cabinetry with brass accents, a farm sink, stainless appliances and a center island with wine fridge, custom designed by Matters of Space.

There are three bedrooms, three renovated bathrooms and a pair of versatile spaces for your office, den or guest quarters. The covered dining porch is a great spot to entertain. Amenities include central heat and air, laundry and a handy carport.

From this great location there’s coffee, dining and nightlife nearby at Little Beast, Casa Bianca, Found Coffee and more; Trader Joe’s and Vons Market are just a few blocks away. Old Town Pasadena, Highland Park, Glendale, Burbank and Downtown LA are within easy reach.

