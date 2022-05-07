All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Highland Park and Mt. Washington

1933 N Edgemont St | Los Feliz
4 Beds + Guest Unit | 4 Baths | $3,200,000 | More
Live the Los Feliz dream in this exquisite retreat with a detached guest unit.
Built in 1927 and radiating old world opulence, the meticulously renovated French Normandy style home surrounds you in period details including lighting, hardware, built-ins and beautifully crafted custom woodwork. These heritage elements integrate seamlessly into period-inspired updates of impeccable design including the kitchen appointed with marble countertops and appliances by Thermador.
Meet all of life’s needs with four bedrooms and the intimate den with French doors opening to the magical yard, a serene haven to lounge amidst a fire pit and spa. Use the detached guest unit for workspace, visitors or myriad other options. Sequestered behind lush landscaping, this home has an electric driveway gate, ample off-street parking plus a garage for your vehicle or gear.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
4580 Jessica Dr | Mt Washington
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,149,000 | More
In tranquil Mt. Washington this freshly remodeled home offers stylish living in a serene, private setting.
The residence was built in 1957 with clean midcentury lines and oversized windows that bathe the interior in warm natural light. Design highlights include oakwood flooring, hand selected modern lighting elements, and seamless outdoor access.
Three bedrooms provide space for work-from-home; baths are appointed with wooden vanities and beautiful tile. Escape to the rear yard to enjoy covered dining and a sun-splashed lounge area surrounded by mature landscaping. This home has central air conditioning, a two-car garage and prime location within the coveted Mt. Washington Elementary School boundary.
1325 N Ave 55 | Highland Park
4 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,249,000 | More
Highland Park is the setting for this modernized Cal bungalow offering lots of space for all of life’s needs.
The stylishly remodeled home features a generous four bedroom layout with beautiful flooring and designer finishes throughout. Living and dining flow to the open kitchen appointed with quartz countertops, shaker-style cabinetry and a full-height tile splash. Vaulted ceilings create a sense of expanse amidst showers of sunshine pouring through overhead skylights.
Head outside to the deck and grassy yard that invite lounging, dining and play. Use the detached bonus studio for your gym, office or limitless other options. York Boulevard favorites are nearby including Collage Coffee, re grocery, Joy, Holcomb and more.
