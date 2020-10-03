All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Lincoln Heights and Echo Park

2121 Lyric Ave | Los Feliz
$949,000 | 2 Beds | 1 Bath | More
Perched above the street in the desirable Franklin Hills of Los Feliz, this artfully remodeled home is a harmony of inspiring design and connectivity to nature.
The architect-owned bungalow of 1923 vintage has been modernized with avant-garde flair and a versatile layout for life/work balance. Lush outdoor spaces surround you in greenery, a private environment to relax and socialize with your own hot tub, tea house, rock climbing wall and winsome hillside views.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
454 E Avenue 28 | Lincoln Heights
$739,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Two worlds mesh seamlessly in trendy Lincoln Heights with this remarkable offering, a beautifully renovated Victorian with modern ADU.
The residence dates to 1895 and retains period elements including moulding, wainscoting, built-in cabinetry and ornately detailed hardware on five-panel doors. Amenities include central air and basement storage. Dining, takeout and coffee are nearby at B Twenty Four, Gamboge, The Airliner and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
1113 1/2 Laveta Ter | Echo Park
$2,650/mo | 1 Bed | 1 Bath | More
Available for lease, this bright and beautifully remodeled one-bedroom apartment is well-situated in the heart of trendy Echo Park.
Amber-hued bamboo flooring flows throughout the living space that features a built-in dining setup and floor-to-ceiling glass sliders connecting to a private balcony. Right outside your door the best of Echo Park; recreation is nearby in Elysian Park; Silver Lake, Hollywood, and Downtown LA are within easy reach.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
1517 Portia Street | Echo Park
$4,400/mo | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Available for lease, this hillside residence on a quiet Echo Park cul-de-sac, just steps from Elysian Park, has classic Spanish character and lovely views.
An excellent home for entertaining, it features a welcoming front porch and terraced backyard with the feel of a private retreat. Some of Elysian Park’s best trails begin steps from the front door, and there is easy access to local favorites including Ostrich Farm, Valerie, Tilda, Woodcat Coffee and Lassens Market among others.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do