All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Silver Lake and Altadena

2318 Lyric Ave | Los Feliz
3 Beds + Office | 3 Baths | $1,599,000 | More
In the coveted Franklin Hills of Los Feliz, this midcentury modern circa 1961 delivers abundant space and knockout views.
Step through a breeze-block wall into your private front patio, lushly landscaped and sequestered from the city. Updated interior design is drenched in sunshine streaming through windows, skylights and sliding glass doors; outdoor access is seamless and provides a sublime setting to dine and entertain amidst cinematic views.
The versatile bedroom layout includes one upstairs to accommodate guests or workspace, and two oversized downstairs suites. Use the detached bonus room for your studio, gym or gear storage, plus there’s a two-car garage directly accessible from the home. With a prime location in the desirable Franklin Elementary school district, you’re near Trader Joe’s and so much more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
647 Imogen Ave | Silver Lake
4 Beds + Bonus | 3.5 Baths | $1,699,000 | More
Come in for a landing at your Silver Lake dream house, a light-filled midcentury with a work studio and pool.
Built in 1964 and meticulously reimagined by SLVRLK Partners design+build, the home provides everything you need to live and entertain in style. Spread out into four bedrooms and enjoy the oversized bonus studio with its own bath and private entrance, an ideal set-up for your workspace, gym, or myriad other uses.
Access the outdoors seamlessly and be transported to a magical retreat with a dining area, fire pit, multiple lounging decks and the pool-sized spa that can be rapidly heated for use all year round. From this verdant urban refuge the best of Silver Lake is nearby including coffee, dining and provisions at Courage Bagels, Jewel, Be U, Vinovore, Erewhon and more.
1815 Alta Crest Dr | Altadena
4 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,689,000 | More
Located in the Altadena Foothills on the top side of a serene cul-de-sac, this secluded midcentury home has magnificent views across the San Gabriel Valley and beyond.
Enjoy a cozy stone fireplace in the living room, original wood flooring, built-ins and a stylishly updated kitchen and primary bath. Four bedrooms can accommodate family, guests and workspace, with a finished garage for your creative studio or gym.
The tranquil private yard has a resort-like feel that includes a sparkling pool, shaded porch, multiple patios and a variety of fruit trees and flowers. This well-equipped home has central heat+air, a long driveway for multiple cars, EV charging, solar panels and irrigated garden boxes. You’re a stone’s throw from the Altadena Country Club and Eaton Canyon hiking trails, with easy access to supermarkets and dining.
