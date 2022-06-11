 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Silver Lake and Eagle Rock

An idyllic bungalow, a dreamy modern, and a studio apartment with views.

deloz_01.jpg

1701 Deloz Ave | Los Feliz

1 Bed + Bonus | 2 Baths | $998,500 | More

Nestled in the Franklin Hills of Los Feliz, this idyllic bungalow with a detached work studio can be your private urban retreat.

Residence, writer’s lodge, creative hermitage, the possibilities are limitless for the updated 1922 home that’s hidden behind a gate, evoking the peaceful feeling of a remote cabin.

Living and dining feature wood flooring and big windows gazing at verdant surrounding foliage, and gorgeous hillside views to the Hollywood Sign and beyond. The bedroom is tucked away downstairs; separately the bonus room with a bath and custom wet bar can serve as your office, creative studio, yoga sanctuary, or many other uses.

Tranquil outdoor areas invite lounging with a book, or you can perch on the deck for dining and socializing amidst spectacular scenic vistas. Providing a two-car garage for your vehicle and gear, this tranquil property is just a few blocks from Los Feliz Village.

Tracy Do

deloz_02.jpg
deloz_03.jpg
deloz_04.jpg

4796 Rock Row Dr | Eagle Rock

rockrow_01.jpg

3 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,099,000 | More

Stylish and earth-friendly, this dreamy modern is well-located in trendy Eagle Rock.

The LEED-certified home built in 2010 offers three bedrooms in a smart footprint radiating with light, tranquility, and a wonderful sense of design. High ceilings compliment the airy open layout featuring bamboo flooring and beautiful open shelving crafted in wood.

Kitchen appointments include stainless appliances and a peninsula countertop with dining. Dual bedroom suites have custom Elfa storage systems and luxe baths; use the versatile third bedroom to host visitors and workspace.

A trio of private outdoor areas create environments to relax and socialize including the large deck equipped with built-in seating, retractable sun shades and a garden bed of fresh herbs. Access is easy to Found Coffee, Little Beast, Trader Joe’s and more.

Tracy Do

rockrow_02.jpg
rockrow_03.jpg
rockrow_04.jpg

1813-3/4 Edgecliffe Dr | Silver Lake

edgecliffe_01.jpg

Studio | 1 Bath | $2,550/mo | More

Available for lease, this stunning studio apartment offers a rare opportunity to live in the Sachs Apartments, the 1924 modernist jewel by noted architect Rudolf Schindler.

With a great location in prime Silver Lake, the light-filled space features exquisite design elements including a tiled fireplace, original built-ins and beautifully restored woodwork. In the kitchen find Caesarstone countertops and stainless appliances; oversized windows gaze across Silver Lake hillsides to the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Observatory.

The 16-unit complex, with landscape design by Terremoto, provides a space to store belongings or park one vehicle. You are within blocks of the Silver Lake Reservoir and Sunset Junction with boundless options for coffee, dining, groceries, and the twice-weekly farmer's market.

Tracy Do

edgecliffe_02.jpg
edgecliffe_03.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK