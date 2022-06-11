All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Silver Lake and Eagle Rock

1 Bed + Bonus | 2 Baths | $998,500 | More
Nestled in the Franklin Hills of Los Feliz, this idyllic bungalow with a detached work studio can be your private urban retreat.
Residence, writer’s lodge, creative hermitage, the possibilities are limitless for the updated 1922 home that’s hidden behind a gate, evoking the peaceful feeling of a remote cabin.
Living and dining feature wood flooring and big windows gazing at verdant surrounding foliage, and gorgeous hillside views to the Hollywood Sign and beyond. The bedroom is tucked away downstairs; separately the bonus room with a bath and custom wet bar can serve as your office, creative studio, yoga sanctuary, or many other uses.
Tranquil outdoor areas invite lounging with a book, or you can perch on the deck for dining and socializing amidst spectacular scenic vistas. Providing a two-car garage for your vehicle and gear, this tranquil property is just a few blocks from Los Feliz Village.
Tracy Do
3 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,099,000 | More
Stylish and earth-friendly, this dreamy modern is well-located in trendy Eagle Rock.
The LEED-certified home built in 2010 offers three bedrooms in a smart footprint radiating with light, tranquility, and a wonderful sense of design. High ceilings compliment the airy open layout featuring bamboo flooring and beautiful open shelving crafted in wood.
Kitchen appointments include stainless appliances and a peninsula countertop with dining. Dual bedroom suites have custom Elfa storage systems and luxe baths; use the versatile third bedroom to host visitors and workspace.
A trio of private outdoor areas create environments to relax and socialize including the large deck equipped with built-in seating, retractable sun shades and a garden bed of fresh herbs. Access is easy to Found Coffee, Little Beast, Trader Joe’s and more.
Tracy Do
Studio | 1 Bath | $2,550/mo | More
Available for lease, this stunning studio apartment offers a rare opportunity to live in the Sachs Apartments, the 1924 modernist jewel by noted architect Rudolf Schindler.
With a great location in prime Silver Lake, the light-filled space features exquisite design elements including a tiled fireplace, original built-ins and beautifully restored woodwork. In the kitchen find Caesarstone countertops and stainless appliances; oversized windows gaze across Silver Lake hillsides to the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Observatory.
The 16-unit complex, with landscape design by Terremoto, provides a space to store belongings or park one vehicle. You are within blocks of the Silver Lake Reservoir and Sunset Junction with boundless options for coffee, dining, groceries, and the twice-weekly farmer's market.
Tracy Do
