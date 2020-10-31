All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Highland Park and Glassell Park

3642 Cadman Dr | Los Feliz
$1,799,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More
Sequestered in prime Los Feliz, this striking Spanish is a vision of old world elegance and romance. The end-of-cul-de-sac location north of the boulevard affords privacy with a sense of glamour, a love letter to LA’s history.
1930’s heritage is showcased in iconic motifs including vaulted beamed ceilings, arched pass-throughs, ornate details, built-ins and flooring crafted in tile and wood. A hearth adorns the living room; French doors in the dining room lead to a lovely patio. Three bedrooms include the Primary with a private entrance; in the sunroom, working from home finds an inspiring muse.
Relax and entertain under blue skies and starlit nights in the yard that offers numerous magical spaces to dine, lounge, read and escape. Amenities include central heat+air powered by Nest, drip irrigation and a two-car garage. Nestled near the rambling trails of Griffith Park, this rare and special home is within easy reach of Los Feliz Village offering Lassens Market, Little Dom’s and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2287 Cazador Dr | Glassell Park
$1,975,000 | 4 Beds | 2 Baths | More
A rare opportunity in trendy Glassell Park; live in style while you build your dream home, creating a chic private compound in a great location. The existing bungalow circa 1930 is bright, spacious and exquisitely renovated with beautiful wood and tile work and modern farmhouse vibes.
Four bedrooms plus a bonus structure with kitchenette provide the space you need to move right in, and as you gaze into the giant fenced yard with a tank pool and outdoor shower it’s easy to envision your future urban homestead. This quarter-acre expanse with hillside views is ready for development; included in the purchase are fully executed plans by renowned architecture + design firm Klein Agency.
Just weeks away from being permit-ready, your modern masterpiece will transform the property and afford the ability to rent out the bungalow or maintain it for personal use. Centrally located, your foraging needs are fulfilled at nearby Sprouts Market, Little Barn Coffee House, Lemon Poppy Kitchen and more.
4916 Lincoln Ave | Highland Park
$829,000 | 2 Beds | 1 Bath | More
Set yourself up in happening Highland Park with this charming bungalow in a choice location. The home enjoys a deep setback, and with lush drought-tolerant landscaping there’s a sense of separation.
Showers of sunlight fill the living space that’s been stylishly updated with hard surface flooring and glass sliders opening to the serene back yard. In the kitchen find custom wood cabinetry, stainless appliances and plenty of storage. Two bedrooms make it easy to accommodate workspace or guests, and with the rear patio and yard you can relax, dine and entertain in a private, tranquil setting. Amenities include central heat and air, a long driveway for off-street parking and a detached garage that’s waiting to be your workshop, creative studio, gym or gear storage.
Plans for an expansion and Accessory Dwelling Unit are included in the sale. Head around the corner and you’re on the best part of York Boulevard with local hot-spots Kumquat Coffee, Joy, Sip-Snack, Tare, Hinterhof and more.
For Lease | 1813 3/4 Edgecliffe Dr | Silver Lake
$2,500/mo | Studio / 1 Bath | More
Available for lease, this stunning studio apartment offers a rare opportunity to live in the Sachs Apartments, the 1924 modernist jewel by noted architect Rudolph Schindler.
With a great location in prime Silver Lake, the light-filled space features exquisite design elements including a tiled fireplace, original built-ins and beautifully restored woodwork. In the kitchen find Caesarstone countertops and stainless appliances; oversized windows gaze across Silver Lake hillsides to the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Park Observatory. The 16-unit complex, with landscape design by Terremoto, provides a space to store belongings or park one vehicle.
You are within blocks of the Silver Lake Reservoir and Sunset Junction with boundless options for coffee, dining, groceries, the twice-weekly farmer's market and more. Schindler's groundbreaking style is often imitated but has never been surpassed; in this modernist time capsule you can reside within architectural history.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do