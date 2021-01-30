All Signs Point to Homes in Mt Washington and El Sereno

4836 Glenalbyn Dr | Mt Washington
3 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,249,000
Contemporary design, showers of sunlight and gorgeous views make for a great find in prime Mt. Washington.
The recently-remodeled home presents airy open space with soaring ceiling height, a fireplace centerpiece and a wall of glass framing canyon and mountain vistas.
Flooring, floating stair treads and the exposed ceiling beams are crafted in custom woodwork; the kitchen features abundant counter space and stainless appliances.
Three bedrooms include the impressive Primary, sequestered on its own level with a luxurious bath, walk-in closet and private viewing deck.
Outdoor areas are easily accessible and perfect for lounging and dining under the sun and stars. Amenities include central heat+air, an Arlo smart doorbell and attached two-car garage.
This choice location places you near Mt. Washington Elementary School and the hiking trails of Elyria Canyon Park. Head down the hill to trendy Figueroa Street and local favorites Civil Coffee, Kitchen Mouse, Cookbook Market and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2469 N Ditman Ave | El Sereno
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $799,000
Tucked into a quiet hillside and surrounded by greenery, this character-rich home is a sweet sanctuary in trendy El Sereno.
The residence was built in 1957 and radiates with earthy, mid-century notes that include a sunny open-plan layout, brick fireplace and beautiful wood and cork flooring.
Glass sliders open to the flat rear yard, blurring the boundary between indoors and out.
In the updated kitchen find period tile, an O'Keefe & Merritt double stove and cooktop, and a stainless dishwasher and fridge. Three bedrooms provide plenty of space to live, work and create, including the ensuite Primary.
The backyard offers a private oasis with a grassy area and dining pad surrounded by lush flora, beckoning you to relax and play.
Amenities include central heat + air conditioning, a handy garden shed and two-car garage. Dough Box Pizza is nearby along with Ascot Hills Park, the El Sereno Rec Center and plenty of grocery stores. Access is easy to South Pasadena, Highland Park and Downtown LA.
