All Signs Point to Homes in Mt Washington and Highland Park

4243 Division St | Mt. Washington
$899,000 | 2 Beds + 1 Bath | More
Mid Century lines, abundant natural light and a serene sense of privacy make this stylish home a special find in Mt. Washington.
The residence was built in 1954, and under the direction of its architect owners has been remodeled with impeccable taste and top-flight materials.
Oak flooring flows throughout and a wall of glass neatly folds away providing seamless interplay with the outdoors.
The open kitchen is rendered with custom wood cabinetry, gorgeous tile and a pro-grade appliance suite featuring a Liebherr refrigerator, Asko dishwasher and Five-Star range.
Outdoor environments offer tranquil escape including a sheltered rear patio and multiple sitting areas in the surround of mature trees and lush drought-tolerant landscaping.
Enjoy a two-car garage, whole-house water filtration and central air conditioning with Nest thermostat. Elyria Canyon hiking trails are within easy reach and you’ll find yummy dining and takeout options along York and Figueroa in neighboring Highland Park.
Tracy Do
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
1059 N Avenue 51 | Highland Park
$725,000 | 2 Beds + 1 Bath | More
Perched above the street in happening Highland Park, this sunny California Bungalow is a private retreat with great outdoor space.
The residence welcomes you with an enclosed yard and sitting porch taking in lovely scenic vistas.
Oversized windows fill the space with light and hard surface flooring flows throughout, with central a/c keeping things cool on those toasty summer days.
In the kitchen find stylish concrete tile underfoot and easy access to the dining deck, a sweet spot for morning coffee or an evening cocktail.
Two bedrooms offer space for work-at-home as needed, and the bathroom is nicely updated with subway tile.
The backyard is a serene haven that invites you to relax, fire-up the grill and live the SoCal dream.
With a private setting in a choice section of Highland Park, you’re remarkably close to York Boulevard and a full array of market, coffee, dining and takeout options including Sip-Snack, Tare, Town Pizza, Joy, Hinterhof Beer Garden, Donut Friend and many more.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do