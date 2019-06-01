All Signs Point to Homes in Mt. Washington and Silver Lake

918 Nordica Dr | Mt. Washington
A striking panorama sets the mood for this airy and light-filled three-bedroom home in the coveted Mt. Washington Elementary school district. The bright, open layout features vaulted ceilings and sliding glass doors leading to a viewing deck, where magnificent vistas expand across rolling hillsides to the skyscrapers of Downtown LA.
Contemporary design resonates in the brick hearth, open railings and hard-surface flooring throughout; in the updated kitchen find white cabinets and stainless appliances. Three bedrooms include the large ensuite Master with a private balcony, and plenty of space for a home office or den. There is central heat+air and an attached, directly-accessible garage with laundry.
On a tranquil hillside with the city below, you’re remarkably close to shopping, dining and nightlife in neighboring Highland Park and Eagle Rock. Market Target is right down the street and it’s a quick hop to Hinterhof, Joy, Town Pizza, Civil Coffee, Cookbook, HiPPO, Cafe Birdie and more.
976 Sanborn Ave | Silver Lake
Period charm, abundant space and a great location come together in this Silver Lake Craftsman, a rare find just two blocks from Sunset Junction. Tastefully modernized with respect to its bones, the 1912 residence shows its heritage with moldings, posts, built-ins and beautiful wood flooring.
The generous layout provides seamless flow between living, dining and the updated kitchen that features a center island, walk-in pantry and stainless appliances by Jenn-Air. Three bedrooms include the airy Master with a luxurious ensuite bath and easy outdoor access; the flat rear yard, dotted with roses and citrus trees, offers a brick dining patio for serene afternoons and evening entertaining.
In the detached garage find the workshop/studio that you always dreamed of. Tucked away on a residential side-street, you’re near the heart of Silver Lake’s renown Sunset Junction with shopping, dining and nightlife at Intelligentsia, MhZh, Black Cat, Café Stella, the Silver Lake Farmer's Market and more.
2281 India St | Silver Lake
Stake your claim in prime Silver Lake with this handsome two-unit compound, a great opportunity for an owner-user or investor seeking rental income. Two standalone homes on one lot include the three-bedroom front residence that features a bright and spacious great room, open kitchen and wood flooring throughout.
The rear unit has two bedrooms and a detached garage that has been converted to flex-space, perfect for an office, studio, screening room or gym. Private patio areas provide both units with a place to relax, grill and entertain under the sun and stars. The front home has central heat+air; both have in-unit laundry.
Located within the highly-rated Allesandro Elementary school district, this duplex is close to the Silver Lake Reservoir, dog park, Whole Foods 365, Silver Lake Wine and Trader Joe’s. Local dining and nightlife includes Gingergrass, Ivanhoe Restaurant & Bar, Red Lion Tavern and so much more.
