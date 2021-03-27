All Signs Point to Homes in Mt Washington, DTLA and Glendale

4252 Division St | Mount Washington
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $949,000
This light-filled residence offers the best of Mid-Century Modern living, including the verdant surroundings of desirable Mount Washington.
1954 design notes resonate within post-and-beam architecture that features high ceilings, a wall of windows and effortless exchange between the interior and an open-air deck set amidst mature trees.
A brick hearth anchors the great room; the kitchen has stainless appliances and a handy dining shelf. Two bright bedrooms include the Primary with an oversized spa-like bath, and there is space to work-from-home as needed. Hard surface flooring flows throughout.
Wrapped in lush greenery, the terraced rear yard is a serene haven that invites you to relax with morning coffee or an evening glass of wine. The inspiring natural setting of Mt. Washington is right outside your door providing hiking trails and easy access to the scene along York Boulevard in neighboring Highland Park. Local favorites include Joy, Donut Friend, Hinterhof, Tare Market and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
460 S Spring St #212 | Downtown LA
1 Bed | 1 Bath | $749,000
Polished sophistication resonates throughout this gorgeous one-bedroom loft at The Rowan, an Art Deco masterpiece in the Old Bank District of Downtown LA. High ceilings, oversized windows and wood flooring are among the striking design elements in this rare and unique unit that features two balconies, cityscape views and a dramatic interior skylight bringing showers of sunshine.
In the upgraded kitchen find natural stone countertops, a stainless undermount sink, Scavolini cabinetry, Bosch appliances and in-unit washer+dryer.
The versatile one-bedroom layout allows for life/work harmony with the added benefit of The Mills Act providing significant property tax savings.
Amenities include 24 hour security, controlled access and well-maintained community areas offering gardens, a plunge pool, jacuzzi, lounge and outdoor dining with gas grills and fire pits.
Coffee, dining and groceries are right around the corner at The Grand Central Market, Nickel Diner, Whole Foods and so much more.
1433 Rock Glen Ave #9 | Glendale
2 Beds | 1 Bath | $549,000
Set yourself up in Glendale with this light-filled condominium that includes excellent storage space.
Situated in an intimate gated community, the front-facing top-floor unit is the only one in the complex that includes three parking spaces; two in a private garage plus one in a covered carport offering everything you need for your vehicles, belongings and gear.
In the generous interior find a sensible layout with hard surface flooring, custom lighting, oversized windows and a large skylight bringing showers of sunshine.
Both bedrooms are well-proportioned, ready to accommodate your life/work balance with plenty of built-in storage. Enjoy central heat+air and a leafy community courtyard.
This central location at the border of Eagle Rock places you near coffee and dining at Maru Pit Stop, Raffi’s Place, Rockbird and more.
Your grocery run is a breeze with Ralph’s around the corner, or Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s within easy reach. The Americana at Brand is just 1.5 miles away.
