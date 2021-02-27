All Signs Point to Homes in Mt Washington, Echo Park and Mid-Wilshire

4836 Glenalbyn Dr | Mt Washington
3 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,275,000 | More
Contemporary design, showers of sunlight and gorgeous views make for a great find in prime Mt. Washington. This recently-remodeled home presents ample square footage and soaring ceiling height, with a dramatic fireplace and wall of glass framing canyon and mountain vistas.
Flooring, floating stair treads and exposed ceiling beams are crafted in custom woodwork; the kitchen features an oversized peninsula and stainless appliances. Three bedrooms include the impressive Primary, sequestered on its own level with a luxurious bath, walk-in closet and private viewing deck. Outdoors find sitting areas and flat yard space, perfect for lounging and dining in a private setting.
Amenities include central heat+air, an Arlo smart doorbell and attached two-car garage. This choice location places you near Mt. Washington Elementary School and the hiking trails of Elyria Canyon Park. Head down the hill to trendy Figueroa Street and local favorites Civil Coffee, Kitchen Mouse, Cookbook Market and more.
2511 N Via Artis Ave | Echo Park
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,075,000 | More
Recent construction of stylish modern design creates a nice opportunity in red-hot Echo Park. This airy, earth-friendly home was built in 2013 and features an open layout that connects seamlessly to a private patio.
Beautiful flooring surfaces of wood and tile flow throughout; the kitchen is rendered in dark cabinetry with a stainless appliance suite. The intelligent layout presents just one stairway and three bedrooms on the same level providing the space you need to balance life+work. Outdoors, your patio is a sweet spot for morning coffee, evening cocktails and more. Right outside your door the community-maintained Via Artis Trail beckons you to urban hikes and dog walking.
Amenities include central heat+air, a tankless water heater, and a two-car garage with direct access and 220v EV prewire. This choice location places you near Echo Park and Elysian Valley favorites including Wax Paper, The Semi-Tropic, Lady Byrd Cafe, Ostrich Farm and the hiking/biking trails of Elysian Park.
4619-4621 Oakwood Ave | Melrose Hill
Duplex | 6 Beds | 4.5 Baths | $1,389,000 | More
In Mid-Wilshire’s Melrose Hill enclave, this exceptional property provides two spacious residences on one lot, both delivered vacant. It’s a great opportunity for an owner-user or investor seeking income, offering a beautifully renovated Bungalow-style residence circa 1918 alongside a bright modern dwelling built in 2015.
In the period residence find four bedrooms, character details, wood flooring and exquisite custom tile. The contemporary unit presents two bedrooms and an open layout showered in natural light; both units have laundry, central heat+air and Nest thermostats.
Drought-tolerant landscaping and an electric gate create the feeling of a compound, with parking and storage available on the driveway and oversized garage. This choice location provides countless options for food, drink and provisions at nearby Balcony Coffee, Noshi Sushi, Providence, Osteria Mozza, Quarters BBQ, California Market and more. Larchmont Village, Hollywood and Koreatown are within easy reach.
