All Signs Point to Homes in Mt Washington, HiFi and Burbank

623 Sunnyhill Drive | Mt Washington
4 Beds + Office | 2.5 Baths | $1,399,000
On a Mt. Washington hillside this 1966 modern captures the essence of SoCal living with abundant space, a flat yard and breathtaking views.
Towering ceiling height, walls of glass and clerestory windows create showers of sunshine and effortless outdoor interplay; in the free-flowing layout the kitchen is a focal point with custom cabinetry and ample area for prep.
Floating stair treads lead to the upper level where four bedrooms plus an office are everything you need for family, friends and work-from-home.
On the recently-built rear deck, unobstructed south-facing views invite you to relax and entertain from sunrise to dusk.
The flat terraced yard is ready for gardening, playtime and more and there are nearby hiking trails in Elyria Canyon Park.
This home has an energy-efficient cool roof, central heat+air and a choice location in the desirable Mt. Washington Elementary School District.
Coffee, dining and groceries are nearby at Cookbook Market, Civil Coffee, Kitchen Mouse and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
111 S Virgil Avenue | HiFi
3 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,099,000
Sequestered behind a gate in a central location, this historic Cal Bungalow offers exquisite design rendered with fresh modern style.
The open layout expands beneath vaulted ceilings and is tastefully appointed with a gas fireplace, custom lighting and gorgeous wood flooring.
Sunshine fills the kitchen, a showplace featuring handcrafted cabinetry, an oversized center island with dining and pro-grade appliances by Thermador and Sub-Zero.
Three bedrooms and three beautifully finished baths provide space for both leisure and work.
Enjoy morning coffee and evening cocktails on the front porch, or head into the large flat yard with abundant area to dine, socialize and plant a garden.
Amenities include central heat+air, basement storage and plenty of parking on the long driveway with an electric gate.
Centrally located at the junction of Silver Lake, Virgil Village and HiFi you have easy access to coffee, groceries, dining and takeout at Sqirl, Erewhon Market, Bar Keeper, Jewel and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
621 N Keystone St | Burbank
3 Beds | 1.75 Baths | $1,199,000
Settle down in beautiful Burbank with this updated character-rich home offering three bedrooms, a large yard and swimming pool.
Built in 1929, the Tudor-style residence retains period elements including rounded pass-throughs, angled tray ceilings, wood flooring and a handsome fireplace.
The tastefully remodeled kitchen has stainless appliances, quartz countertops and ample prep area; there’s a sunny breakfast spot and French doors that flow to the yard.
In the ensuite Primary find a pair of closets, and with two more bedrooms you have space for family, friends and work-from-home. Baths are stylish, with custom tile.
In the rear yard a private oasis awaits including an above-ground pool with mermaid window and multiple areas to relax, dine and play.
The handy detached garage is ready to be your media room, workshop or den; this home is also well-equipped with central heat+air and solar panels.
Dining, services and recreation are nearby on Magnolia Boulevard and the Chandler Bikeway.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do.