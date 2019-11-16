All Signs Point to Homes in Mt. Washington & Hollywood

A hillside haven in the coveted Mt. Washington Elementary School district offering four bedrooms, over 2,900 square feet of living space and a large flat yard.

Recently remodeled, the stylish home is a design showcase with modern lines and walls of glass filling the space with natural light.

The airy open living area flows seamlessly to an outdoor patio, a serene environment to dine and entertain with gorgeous views.

Property Highlights 4 beds | 2.5 baths

Offered at $1,35,000

Exquisite craftwork is found in the wood flooring, custom tile, and the kitchen that features a center island, farmhouse sink and a stainless appliance suite with wine fridge.

Four bedrooms provide abundant space for family, friends and your home office; the expansive Master opens to the flat yard and shaded deck.

There is central heat and air and an attached two-car garage with direct access.

Mt. Washington hiking trails are nearby, and it’s easy to reach the lively scene in neighboring Highland Park including Joy, Donut Friend, Collage Coffee, Town Pizza and more.

A stylish condominium in Hollywood offering abundant space and a great location.

Situated in an intimate community of just 25 residences, the home has just one shared wall and presents an expansive living space featuring high ceilings, arched windows, wood flooring and a fireplace centerpiece.

The updated kitchen has white cabinetry and stainless appliances.

Property Highlights 2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths

Offered at $695,000

Two bedrooms include the ensuite Master and the option to designate a home office, with seamless access to a sunny common-use terrace where you’ll enjoy morning coffee with postcard views of palm trees and the Hollywood Hills. Amenities include central heat+air, in-unit laundry and two deeded side-by-side parking spaces in a gated garage.

Community areas are beautifully rendered with lush plants and tile work.

From this choice location find nearby dining at Providence, Osteria Mamma, Rao’s and many more. Pavillions market, Larchmont Village, Arclight Cinemas, Paramount Studios and the Wilshire Country Club are mere minutes away

