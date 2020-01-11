All Signs Point to Homes in Mt Washington & Hollywood

Abundant space and a thoughtful layout highlight this Mt. Washington home that is well situated in the prized local elementary school district.

The two-level residence enjoys the privacy and tranquility of a large lot with verdant surroundings and lovely hillside views.

Open House Saturday, Jan. 11 from 2-4P

Sunday, Jan. 12 from 2-4P

Property Highlights 4 beds | 3 baths

Offered at $1,350,000

In the light-filled living room, formal dining room and den find limitless potential, just waiting for your creative touch.

In this classic Mt. Washington setting, nature is close and so are urban amenities; Highland Park and Eagle Rock are right down the street offering quick access to hot spots Town Pizza, Joy, Cookbook, Civil Coffee, Kitchen Mouse and so much more.

New construction in prime Hollywood puts you ahead of the curve, reducing your carbon footprint without compromising on square footage or luxury amenities.

Space and light are in high volume with expansive living areas, a private two-car garage and rooftop terrace offering cinematic views of iconic LA landmarks.

Property Highlights 3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths

Starting from $1,299,000

Open House Saturday, Jan. 11 from 1-4P

Sunday, Jan. 12 from 1-4P

A stunning array of designer finishes includes oak plank flooring and oversized windows to gather sunlight.

Part of Folio, an intimate community of structurally-independent homes on a residential side-street near shopping, dining, nightlife and outdoor recreation.

Nearby attractions include Arclight Cinemas, Petit Trois, The Formosa, Trader Joe’s, Runyon Canyon, the Hollywood Farmers' Market and so much more.

