All Signs Point to Homes in Mt. Washington, Silver Lake and Pasadena

The spirit of Mt. Washington resonates in this remarkable offering, a secluded residence with rustic midcentury vibes, stunning views, a flat yard and a swimming pool.

Located in the highly-rated Mt. Washington Elementary School District, the home provides easy access to the metro Gold Line and is just minutes from Downtown LA.

The airy open layout presents concrete floors and oversized windows filling the home with sunlight; outdoor access is seamless.

Open House Saturday, October 12th from 2-4P

Sunday, October 13th from 2-4P

Property Highlights 4 bedrooms | 1.5 baths

Offered at $1,119,000

Property Website

Four bedrooms provide plenty of space and flexibility to designate an office or media room. The detached bonus studio is perfect for your guests or a creative retreat. In the generous yard find a private setting with mature trees.

Dine on the covered patio and swim against a glorious backdrop of canyons, hillsides and sunsets. From this idyllic location you’re remarkably close to the happening scene in neighboring Highland Park including Monte 52, HiPPO, Blind Barber and so much more. Hiking trails in Debs Park are within easy reach

An opportunity to own a home in red-hot Silver Lake for a price that is rarely seen. This spacious townhome places you near the heart of the action, in an intimate gated community of just five units mere blocks from Sunset Junction.

In the open layout find plenty of light, hard-surface flooring and a brick hearth centerpiece. The kitchen features stainless appliances and plenty of storage.

Open House Saturday, October 12th from 2-4P

Sunday, October 13th from 2-4P

Property Highlights 3 bedrooms | 3 bath

Offered at $749,000

Property Website

Three bedrooms provide the option to use one as an office or guest room; the airy Master enjoys winsome treetop views. This condominium home has a laundry room, two-car garage and central heat+air.

The choice location places you near outdoor recreation at the Silver Lake Reservoir, Meadow and Dog Park. Local dining and nightlife options include Intelligentsia Coffee, Mh Zh, Night+Market Song, Pine & Crane, Black Cat, Cafe Stella, the twice-weekly Silver Lake Farmer’s Market and so much more.

Wrapped in exquisite award-winning landscaping, this Tudor-style home presents a magical setting in Pasadena.

The sun-splashed residence was built in 1930 and retains original character elements including oversized multi-pane windows, a pitched ceiling, wood flooring and a stately mantel centerpiece.

Open House Saturday, October 12th from 2-4P

Sunday, October 13th from 2-4P

Property Highlights 2 Bedrooms | 2 Baths

Offered at $770,000

Property Website

In the spacious layout find formal living and dining connected by a rounded pass-through. The stylish kitchen has been updated with period flair and features a tile backsplash, stainless appliances and a breakfast nook that beckons you to morning coffee. Two bedrooms include the airy Master with ensuite bath, plus there’s a versatile bonus room with outdoor access.

The flat grassy yard and covered patio make an idyllic environment to relax, play or entertain al fresco. Amenities include a garage, central a/c and laundry.

From this great location you are mere minutes from the Rose Bowl. Grab a local breakfast at Lincoln, or head to nearby Old Town Pasadena for shopping, dining and more.

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do Real Estate