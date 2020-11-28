All Signs Point to Homes in North Hollywood

10700 W Octave Ln | North Hollywood
$849,000 | 2 Beds 3 Baths | More
Tucked away on a residential side-street, this stylish modern is well located near the vibrant Arts District in North Hollywood.
The prime "end unit" home was built in 2018 with no shared walls, part of an intimate community of just 8 residences requiring minimal upkeep and low monthly fees.
In the exquisitely designed interior find high ceilings, beautiful plank flooring and oversized windows gathering showers of sunlight.
The open kitchen is a showplace with wood cabinetry, quartz countertops, a custom penny-tile backsplash and stainless appliances; for morning coffee and evening cocktails, the private balcony is the perfect spot.
Two bedrooms with attached baths provide flexibility to work from home, and there’s a third bathroom for guests.
This home has dual-pane windows throughout, an attached two-car garage, central heat+air, and a thermostat and video doorbell by Nest. Well-situated near groceries, dining and takeout you are minutes away from Burbank, Glendale and Studio City.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
5621 Strohm Ave | North Hollywood
$799,000 | 3 Beds 3.5 Baths | More
New construction at Genre NoHo, with innovative design to accommodate your modern lifestyle.
These spacious homes with private entry and no shared walls have 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a mezzanine loft and over 1,800 square feet where you can live, work and entertain.
Soaring ceiling height and oversized windows provide lots of natural light and space for a big TV; the balcony and terrace are sweet spots for morning coffee and evening cocktails under open sky.
The designer kitchen is outfitted with square-edge quartz countertops and stainless appliances by LG.
Choose which room suits your needs to work/create at home, and store your gear in the side-by-side two car garage.
This excellent location puts you in the heart of the entertainment industry, bordering Burbank with easy access to the studios and so much more.
Markets, dining and takeout options are nearby in the NoHo Arts District and Downtown Burbank, with recreation just a few blocks away on the Chandler Bikeway. Call or text 818.924.3700 or email taylor@tracydo.com to schedule an appointment.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do.