All Signs Point to Homes in Pasadena and Glassell Park

1315 S Euclid Ave | Pasadena
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,750,000 | More
Three bedrooms, a single level layout and resort-like yard create the ideal home in Pasadena’s desirable Madison Heights district, a well-located enclave bordering South Pasadena and the San Rafael Hills.
The gracious residence of 1939 vintage has been tastefully updated, presenting a sensible floor plan featuring formal living + dining and a large open kitchen with attached family room, a wonderful spot to gather during meal prep. Bedrooms feel tucked away and separate, including the expansive Primary suite with a fireplace, walk-in closet and luxurious bath.
Multiple sets of sliding glass doors bring showers of sunshine and effortless flow to the tranquil rear yard, a private oasis with a pool, spa, built-in barbecue and beverage fridge. Surrounded by beautiful mature landscaping, you’ll relax and entertain on the pergola-covered deck and dining patio.
The city is kept at bay yet you are remarkably close to dining, markets and services including Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Superba Coffee and more. Highland Park, Eagle Rock and Downtown LA are just minutes away.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
3111 Estara Ave | Glassell Park
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $989,000 | More
Glassell Park is the setting for this beautifully remodeled bungalow featuring three bedrooms and a lovely private yard. Reimagined with style, the 1920’s home presents a modern open layout that is filled with sunshine throughout the day.
In the great room find recessed lighting, hard surface flooring and custom built-in shelving + cabinetry. The kitchen is nicely equipped with a dining counter, full-height tile splash, stainless farmhouse sink and appliances including a pro-style range.
Three bedrooms create flexibility to accommodate work-from-home and guests; the generous Primary is ensuite with a large walk-in closet. Secluded outdoor space offers a shaded patio and flat grassy area, perfect for chill time and social gatherings. Use the detached garage as your gym or creative studio, and park several cars on the long driveway behind an electric gate.
Glassell Park and Atwater Village hotspots are nearby including Habitat Coffee, The Grant, Momed, Salazar, Bar Zebulon and many more.
