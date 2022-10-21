All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Atwater Village

6 Beds + Bonus | 5.5 Baths | $3,495,000
In Silver Lake this rare offering features a gorgeous modern home and two detached casitas, a dream setup for your private compound, income-earning triplex, or limitless other uses.
Stylish design and extensive, detail-oriented craftsmanship encompass serene outdoor areas and thoughtful interiors echoing the pages of Dwell
The main house is a reimagined Spanish with three bedrooms, two baths, wood flooring, and a vaulted ceiling that brings sunshine throughout the day; a finished lower level is permit-ready for a J-ADU.
Tucked away in back, a newly-built two bedroom casita has a rooftop deck providing scenic views of surrounding hillsides. The adjacent one-bedroom casita with a full kitchen and walk-in closet is perfect for your creative studio, in-law unit, rental, or other options.
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $985,000
Two blocks from Sunset Junction, this 1920 California Bungalow feels tucked away and city-close.
The corner-lot home is gated behind a wall of cascading bougainvillea, welcoming you into a charming front yard with a porch landing and mature trees.
Sunshine fills the interior that features wood flooring, original built-ins, a beautiful decorative hearth, and custom lighting elements of period design.
Tasteful updates have modernized the home while keeping a vintage vibe, in a cozy layout that provides three bedrooms and a handy space for your office or den. The patio can accommodate your barbecue grill, outdoor dining and lounge; or use this area to park multiple vehicles behind a remote-controlled driveway gate.
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,125,000
Silver Lake is the setting for this earth-friendly modern featuring three bedrooms, a private rooftop deck and lovely views.
Built in a minimalist footprint, the home delivers maximized living space of intelligent and stylish design.
The corner-lot location is among the most coveted in SL70, a community of structurally-independent homes with no HOA or monthly fees.
Windows on three sides fill the airy open layout with beautiful natural light while capturing leafy views of the surrounding neighborhood. On the rooftop deck you’ll lounge and dine under a custom pergola framed by a scenic backdrop of hillsides, city lights and magical sunsets.
1 Bed | 1 Bath | $3,000/mo
Available for lease, this bright and charming one-bedroom apartment places you in the heart of Atwater Village near coffee, dining and boutiques.
The renovated unit is part of a beautiful side-by-side Spanish duplex, with period details on the exterior and tasteful updates within.
Saltillo tile adorns the front walkway taking you through the front garden and shaded veranda; step into the sunny interior that features formal living, dining, and hard surface flooring throughout.
The updated kitchen has a full-height tile splash and stainless appliances including a dishwasher. Closet space is ample, and there is one renovated bath. Enjoy in-unit laundry and a detached bonus space for your office or storage.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do