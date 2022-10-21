 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Atwater Village

A modern compound, California bungalow, contemporary townhome and a Spanish duplex

brier_01.jpg

2239 Brier Ave | Silver Lake

6 Beds + Bonus | 5.5 Baths | $3,495,000

brier_02.jpg
brier_03.jpg
effie_01.jpg
effie_02.jpg
effie_03.jpg
silent_01.jpg
silent_02.jpg
silent_03.jpg
dover_01.jpg
dover_02.jpg
dover_03.jpg

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred