All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Downtown LA

Live stylishly at Library Court, in the vibrant center of Downtown LA.
Surrounded by restaurants, nightlife, cinemas and museums, this spacious corner condominium hits the sweet spot with an airy open layout and the privacy of two fully-enclosed bedrooms. Prepare meals in the kitchen equipped with a center dining + prep island, pendant lighting, and a built-in suite of stainless appliances.
Hard surface flooring flows throughout, and with oversized windows you get plenty of natural light along with scenic city views. Enjoy in-unit laundry, central heat + air with Nest thermostat, and the convenience of one deeded parking space.
Community amenities include an indoor zen garden, lounge and game room, recently-renovated fitness center, and 24-hour security with controlled guest access.
Featuring one bedroom, one bath, and a tranquil private yard, the thoughtfully reimagined bungalow surrounds you in stylish design that feels straight from the pages of Dwell.
Sunshine fills the interior that has been artfully rendered with plank flooring, built-in storage and an open kitchen appointed with quartz countertops and new appliances. In the generous bedroom suite find handpicked wall sconces and a luxe bath equipped with a custom wood vanity, oversized shower, high-end fixtures and designer tile.
Invite your friends for morning coffee and alfresco dining in the tranquil yard, fenced for privacy with peekaboo hillside views. Sharing a generous lot with two other fully-detached dwellings, this TIC home enjoys a great location near the Silver Lake Reservoir, coffee spots, restaurants, Whole Foods, all within easy reach.