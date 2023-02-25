 Skip to main content
sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Downtown LA

A two-bedroom residence in Downtown L.A. and a reimagined bungalow in Silver Lake.

Exterior of a multi-stories building with trees at the base at 630 West 6th Street

630 West 6th Street #314 | Downtown LA

2 Beds | 1 Bath | $569,000

Room inside 630 West 6th Street with sofa, TV and windows
Kitchen in 630 West 6th Street with cabinets, counter and appliances
Bedroom in 630 West 6th Street with bed and window
Patio at 630 West 6th Street with chairs, table and palms
Front of home at 2237 Brier Ave with hedge and fence
Living area in 2237 Brier Ave with dining table, chairs, sofa and kitchen cabinets
Bedroom in 2237 Brier Ave with window above bed
Patio outside 2237 Brier Ave with chairs, sofa and fencing

