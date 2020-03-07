All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Eagle Rock

$1,275,000 | 4 beds/2.75 baths | More

A special find in prime Eagle Rock, this beautifully renovated home in the coveted Dahlia Heights Elementary School district features a guest suite and gorgeous views.

Built in 1928 and mindfully updated, the light-filled residence has character elements including arched pass-throughs, built-ins and decorative tile. Hard surface flooring flows throughout.

In the stylish kitchen find a farmhouse sink, stainless appliances and built-in breakfast banquet.

Three bedrooms and two baths provide abundant space, and there’s an additional bedroom and bath on the lower level with a separate entrance, ready for your home office, guest quarters or clubhouse.

Relax and dine on the serene patio overlooking lush hillside vistas; the flat grassy yard is perfect for a soccer ball, dog run or garden.

Amenities include central heat+air and a garage.

Local dining and shopping are around the corner at Found Coffee, Little Beast, Casa Bianca, Trader Joe’s and more. Old Town Pasadena is within easy reach.

Open House: Sat & Sun, March 7 & 8, 2pm-4pm

Presented By

Tracy Do

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

$699,000 | 2 beds/2baths | More

Your opportunity for ownership in prime Silver Lake at a rarely-seen price.

The setting is Cedar Lodge, a lush and tranquil condominium community that is well-situated in the desirable Ivanhoe Elementary school district.

This updated unit is one of the larger homes in the complex and features an airy great room with a fireplace, tile flooring and seamless flow to a private patio overlooking a sparkling swimming pool.

Two bedrooms include the ensuite Master with abundant closet space and dual vanities. There is in-unit laundry, central air and covered parking for two cars.

Beautifully maintained grounds provide a serene environment with verdant landscaping, rambling pathways, sitting areas, a conference room, BBQ’s, a swimming pool and spa.

The pet-friendly community is close to the Silver Lake Reservoir, Dog Park and Rec Center along with local markets Trader Joe’s and Gelson’s. Sunset Junction is within easy reach offering restaurants, boutiques and a twice-weekly Farmer’s Market.

Open House: Sat & Sun, March 7 & 8, 2pm-4pm

Presented by

tracy@tracydo.com

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

