All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Elysian Valley

2447 Kenilworth Ave | Silver Lake
4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,850,000 | More
Abundant space and commanding views highlight this 1964 Architectural near the Silver Lake Reservoir. Elevation creates a sense of seclusion; floor-to-ceiling windows bring showers of sunshine and vistas that stretch for miles.
Interior design elements include glass brick, wood flooring and the updated kitchen featuring a center island, stainless appliances and restaurant-grade wine fridge. There are three main level bedrooms plus a large upper level suite with private entrance, a versatile space for your office, studio, media room or guest quarters. Multiple balconies and the oversized deck offer private oases to relax, dine and entertain against a gorgeous backdrop of twinkling hillsides and the San Gabriel mountains.
This home has central heat+air, a handy storage room and a prime location in the desirable Ivanhoe Elementary school district. The Silver Lake Reservoir is right down the street along with coffee, dining and provisions at Square One, Gelson’s, Trader Joe’s and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2433 Riverdale Ave | Elysian Valley
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $899,000 | More
In trendy Elysian Valley, this updated home is a treat for the senses with abundant space, blissful outdoor areas and easy access to recreation along the LA River. The airy layout is designed around indoor-outdoor flow, seamlessly connecting the light-filled great room to the tranquil outdoors.
Beautiful hard surface flooring flows throughout including the remodeled kitchen finished with white cabinetry, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Three bedrooms offer flexibility to dedicate work-from-home or guest space; the private patio and yard are surrounded by mature trees and drought-tolerant landscaping with multiple areas to relax and dine. Amenities include central heat+air with Nest thermostat, an attached garage and gated driveway with extra parking.
This choice location is near the hiking/biking paths along the LA River and offers quick access to local favorites La Colombe Coffee, Salazar, Spoke Bicycle Cafe and more. Whole Foods 365 is within easy reach.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do