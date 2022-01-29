All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Glassell Park

3411 Larissa Dr | Silver Lake
2 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,439,000 | More
Perched above Sunset Junction in prime Silver Lake, this updated Spanish is a dreamy urban retreat. Stylish design balances period and modern sensibilities, fusing the 1925 facade to an airy interior featuring beautiful oak flooring and showers of natural light.
In the open kitchen find custom cabinetry, an oversized dining+prep island, farmhouse sink and stainless appliances. A picture window offers a wide aperture of scenic hillside views.
The entire lower level becomes a self-contained private suite by simply locking a door; with an office nook, bath and separate entrance it’s an ideal workspace, media room or guest quarters. Tucked away behind a fence and gate this hidden oasis provides two outdoor decks, a Saltillo tile patio and flat area for your garden or dog run. Access to Sunset Junction is seamless including nearby Alfred Coffee, All Day Baby, the Micheltorena Stairs and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
3361 Hamilton Way | Silver Lake
1-2 Beds | 1-2 Baths | $3,900+/mo | More
Available for lease, two freshly-renovated Silver Lake apartments offer resort-style living in trendy Silver Lake. Upper and lower corner units are part of an historic fourplex, meticulously renovated with top-shelf materials and stylish modern design.
Enjoy energy-efficient ductless heat+air, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Outdoor space provides shared patios and verandas surrounded by mature shade-trees. Each unit gets an enclosed garage to handle gear storage, or one compact vehicle. A strong slate of nearby food and beverage options includes Alfred Coffee, All Day Baby, Bacari, the Silver Lake Farmer’s Market and many more.
3375 - 3387 Eagle Rock Blvd | Glassell Park
1-2 Beds | 1-2 Baths | $3,000+/mo | More
Stunning one and two-bedroom rental apartments place you central to the action in red-hot Glassell Park. The stylish residences are part of an intimate mixed-use enclave of historic buildings, recently refurbished with the utmost artistry and care.
All feature wood flooring and beautifully crafted kitchens with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, Kohler fixtures and a full suite of Samsung appliances. Enjoy central heat+air, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and one assigned parking space. Find nearby coffee, dining, recreation and services at Habitat, Lemon Poppy Kitchen, The Grant, Wife and the Somm, Sprouts Market, and scenic hiking trails in Elyria Canyon Park.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do