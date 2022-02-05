 Skip to main content
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Glassell Park

Surrounded by gorgeous views, sensible designs and greenery

2165 W Silver Lake Dr | Silver Lake

3 Beds | 1.5 Baths | $1,099,000 | More

Situated directly adjacent to the Silver Lake Reservoir, and enjoying beautiful uninterrupted views, this 1928 home offers a welcoming canvas for your artistry and ideas.

The sensible layout of nearly 1,600 square feet features formal living and dining with folksy charm that includes wood flooring, wall paneling, and a red brick fireplace. In the sun-filled kitchen find a built-in breakfast nook under a big bay window framing the Reservoir.

Two bedrooms, two baths and an additional flex room that can be workspace or guest quarters are all the ingredients you need for a dream renovation; the flat fenced-in yard with mature leafy landscaping is ready to become your private escape. Homes with this level of Reservoir exposure are limited in number and rarely offered for sale.

2145 Griffith Park Blvd | Silver Lake

4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,595,000 | More

This gated compound features an updated midcentury Ranch home and freshly-completed ADU. The main residence of 1954 vintage is sensibly arranged with open living and dining, and a remodeled kitchen finished in natural stone countertops, custom wallpaper and stainless appliances.

Three bedrooms include the Primary with exquisite ensuite bath; the sunroom is the perfect spot to relax with a book. In the tranquil yard find a private oasis with a patio, shaded deck, planter boxes and chicken coops, ready to inspire any urban homesteaders.

The beautifully-rendered ADU has its own kitchen and bath creating myriad options for use including income unit, guest quarters or dedicated workspace. Enjoy an automated driveway gate, ample off-street parking, nearby recreation at the Silver Lake Reservoir, and a great location in the coveted Franklin Elementary school district.

2829 Estara Ave | Glassell Park

3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,025,000 | More

A sweet urban sanctuary in happening Glassell Park. Built in 1921, this remodeled Cal Bungalow enjoys a deep setback creating privacy, and a light-filled interior of stylish design.

Hard surface flooring flows through the airy open kitchen, beautifully updated with shaker-style cabinetry, stainless appliances and a center dining island topped in walnut butcher block. The oversized Primary is ensuite with a separate shower, soaking tub and large walk-in closet.

French doors open to the generous flat yard, a hidden oasis of lush landscaping, pergola-covered sitting areas and a dining patio to host gatherings of any size. Use the garage for your studio, gym or gear storage, and there’s off-street parking on the gated driveway.

1047 Manzanita St | Silver Lake

3 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,275,000 | More

Gorgeous design, panoramic views and immediate access to the trendy happenings in Sunset Junction. This structurally-independent residence is part of an intimate four-home community with no HOA or maintenance fee.

With a corner location there are extra windows bringing showers of sunshine, filling the airy great room and kitchen that features pendant lighting, ample prep+storage space, and stainless appliances. Three bedrooms are arranged with excellent separation, ideal for your work-from-home needs; the Primary is ensuite with an oversized walk-in closet.

On the rooftop deck you’ll lounge, dine and entertain amidst westward views of the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory and gorgeous sunsets. Enjoy gated entry, an attached two-car garage and a great location directly across the street from Erewhon Market.

