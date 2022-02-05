All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Glassell Park

2165 W Silver Lake Dr | Silver Lake
3 Beds | 1.5 Baths | $1,099,000 | More
Situated directly adjacent to the Silver Lake Reservoir, and enjoying beautiful uninterrupted views, this 1928 home offers a welcoming canvas for your artistry and ideas.
The sensible layout of nearly 1,600 square feet features formal living and dining with folksy charm that includes wood flooring, wall paneling, and a red brick fireplace. In the sun-filled kitchen find a built-in breakfast nook under a big bay window framing the Reservoir.
Two bedrooms, two baths and an additional flex room that can be workspace or guest quarters are all the ingredients you need for a dream renovation; the flat fenced-in yard with mature leafy landscaping is ready to become your private escape. Homes with this level of Reservoir exposure are limited in number and rarely offered for sale.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2145 Griffith Park Blvd | Silver Lake
4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,595,000 | More
This gated compound features an updated midcentury Ranch home and freshly-completed ADU. The main residence of 1954 vintage is sensibly arranged with open living and dining, and a remodeled kitchen finished in natural stone countertops, custom wallpaper and stainless appliances.
Three bedrooms include the Primary with exquisite ensuite bath; the sunroom is the perfect spot to relax with a book. In the tranquil yard find a private oasis with a patio, shaded deck, planter boxes and chicken coops, ready to inspire any urban homesteaders.
The beautifully-rendered ADU has its own kitchen and bath creating myriad options for use including income unit, guest quarters or dedicated workspace. Enjoy an automated driveway gate, ample off-street parking, nearby recreation at the Silver Lake Reservoir, and a great location in the coveted Franklin Elementary school district.
2829 Estara Ave | Glassell Park
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,025,000 | More
A sweet urban sanctuary in happening Glassell Park. Built in 1921, this remodeled Cal Bungalow enjoys a deep setback creating privacy, and a light-filled interior of stylish design.
Hard surface flooring flows through the airy open kitchen, beautifully updated with shaker-style cabinetry, stainless appliances and a center dining island topped in walnut butcher block. The oversized Primary is ensuite with a separate shower, soaking tub and large walk-in closet.
French doors open to the generous flat yard, a hidden oasis of lush landscaping, pergola-covered sitting areas and a dining patio to host gatherings of any size. Use the garage for your studio, gym or gear storage, and there’s off-street parking on the gated driveway.
1047 Manzanita St | Silver Lake
3 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,275,000 | More
Gorgeous design, panoramic views and immediate access to the trendy happenings in Sunset Junction. This structurally-independent residence is part of an intimate four-home community with no HOA or maintenance fee.
With a corner location there are extra windows bringing showers of sunshine, filling the airy great room and kitchen that features pendant lighting, ample prep+storage space, and stainless appliances. Three bedrooms are arranged with excellent separation, ideal for your work-from-home needs; the Primary is ensuite with an oversized walk-in closet.
On the rooftop deck you’ll lounge, dine and entertain amidst westward views of the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory and gorgeous sunsets. Enjoy gated entry, an attached two-car garage and a great location directly across the street from Erewhon Market.
