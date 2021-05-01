All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Highland Park

2515 Panorama Ter | Silver Lake
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,995,000
The spirit of Silver Lake resonates within this artful and gracious home, a jewel in the desirable Ivanhoe Elementary school district.
Renovated by SMITS+BAMBROUGH Architects and featuring stylish design by Matters of Space, the residence presents a versatile sun-splashed layout that includes an exquisite downstairs bedroom suite with a kitchen and optional-use private entrance, ideal for your workspace or guests.
Character elements circa 1937 integrate seamlessly into modern updates rendered with bohemian flair and high-end materials including custom hardware, lighting, tile and woodwork.
Oversized French doors open to the sprawling yard offering blissful escape and hillside views; relax, dine and socialize on the balcony, covered deck or fire pit area surrounded by lush landscaping.
This well-equipped home has central heat+air, a garage and extra storage space.
With a prime location you’re near coffee, dining and groceries at Broome St, Speranza, Gelson’s, the Reservoir and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
5428 & 5430 Meridian St | Highland Park
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $699,000
Get into one of LA’s trendiest neighborhoods at a great price with this Cal Bungalow duplex in happening Highland Park.
Situated on a large corner lot, the property presents a wonderful opportunity for an owner-user with one unit delivered vacant; the second unit is already leased and generating income. Each one-bedroom, one-bath apartment features hard surface flooring and good natural light.
The yard is landscaped with drought-tolerant plantings, and there’s a detached garage and long driveway for off-street parking.
This desirable location offers quick access to every amenity you could ever want or need; York Boulevard is nearby with coffee, dining and groceries at Collage Coffee, Donut Friend, Goldburger, Holcomb, Town Pizza, Galco’s Old World Market and so much more.
5061 E Echo St | Highland Park
3 Beds | 3.5 Baths | $1,089,000
With three bedrooms, a private rooftop deck and prime location, this recently-built home of 2018 construction is a sweet find in Highland Park.
Oversized windows welcome showers of sunlight into the great room that features hard-surface flooring and French Doors opening to a breezy balcony.
Chefs and entertainers will love the kitchen that has stainless appliances including a flat-top range+hood and a large center island with pendant lighting, dining and ample prep space.
Three bedrooms include the Primary with two walk-in closets; the handy ground-level suite is perfect for workspace or guests.
Head up to the private rooftop deck to relax and dine amidst gorgeous views of hillsides, DTLA skyscrapers and colorful sunsets. Enjoy central heat+air, double-paned windows and an attached two-car garage with direct access.
Debs Park hiking trails are nearby along with the Gold Line Metro and Figueroa Street hot-spots like Civil Coffee, Cafe Birdie, Hippo, Cookbook Market and more.
