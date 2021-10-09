All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Highland Park

941 N Ave 49 | Highland Park
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $989,000 | More
In happening Highland Park this charming Spanish is a study in balance, artfully renovated in a serene but city-close location.
Built in 1931, the home radiates warm vintage vibes and character with its red tile roof, decorative hearth, exposed wooden beams and beautiful oak flooring. Stylish updates are respectful of heritage including custom lighting elements, a clawfoot tub and the kitchen featuring a double sink, ample prep area and stainless appliance suite.
Two bedrooms, two baths and the sun-splashed office nook provide plenty of space with uninterrupted flow to the deck and covered patio where you’ll lounge, dine and entertain. Enjoy the flat grassy yard and bountiful garden of strawberries, mint and tomatoes plus a detached garage to fulfill storage needs or myriad possibilities for future use.
Well situated near HP’s main thoroughfares of York and Figueroa you are flush with options for food, drink, nightlife and provisions at Collage Coffee, Sticky Rice, Re_Grocery and more.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, October 9th and 10th from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, October 12th from 11A-1P
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2481 Micheltorena St | Silver Lake
4 Beds | 3 Baths | $10,000/mo | More
Available for lease in prime Silver Lake, this gracious residence in the desirable Ivanhoe Elementary school district offers abundant space and gorgeous views.
Built in 1936 and recently renovated, the home is a design showcase featuring beautiful wood plank flooring, custom tile work, stylish wallpaper, a fireplace and showers of sunshine. The kitchen is a chef’s paradise with a center dining island, Subzero fridge and built-in Miele coffee machine.
Four bedrooms provide space for family, guests and a home office or gym as needed; flow is seamless to the balcony and large rear deck outfitted with a built-in barbecue and fire-pit providing a tranquil oasis for relaxation and entertaining. Enjoy nightly sunsets and vistas spanning the Griffith Observatory and San Gabriel Mountains.
This home has central heat+air, privacy fencing with gated entry, a garage and convenient location near Trader Joe’s, Gelson’s, the Silver Lake Reservoir and trendy dining at Blairs, Speranza and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do