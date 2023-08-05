All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Mt. Washington

The one you’ve been searching for in Silver Lake, an urban sanctuary with room to roam.
Freshly and extensively remodeled, this impressive home is sited on a sprawling lot just a few blocks from Sunset Junction. Walls of glass connect exterior and interior spaces with an open kitchen focal point, a dream setup for entertaining appointed with custom cabinetry, ample prep space and a suite of Miele appliances.
Three bedrooms plus two luxurious baths include the Primary featuring cavernous closet space, a soaking tub and steam shower. Lounge and dine in professionally landscaped outdoor areas providing front and rear patios, an oversized spa, abundant fruit-bearing trees and the rooftop terrace with a magical 360 panorama.
You may never want to leave this private retreat but might be tempted by nearby Alfred Coffee, Millie’s Cafe, Night + Market Song, the Silver Lake Farmer’s Market and more.
Find your slice of Mt. Washington heaven with this charming three-bedroom in a tranquil private setting.
Tucked behind a fence amid lush landscaping, the generous corner-lot property feels removed from urban bustle yet is within easy reach of everything you need. Relax in the idyllic front yard, a sweet spot for morning coffee or an evening meal.
In the sunny interior find beautiful wood flooring and a large kitchen appointed with stainless appliances, full-height tile and custom cabinetry that includes a handy built-in desk. Stay comfy with central a/c and use the gated driveway to park multiple vehicles.
The detached garage offers clean blank space for your gear, a gym or future ADU. With a great location in the coveted Mt. Washington Elementary School boundary you’re near scenic hiking trails plus coffee and dining at Kitchen Mouse, Gloria’s and more.