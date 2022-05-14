All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Atwater Village, Tujunga and More

1940 Lucile Ave | Silver Lake
4 Beds | 3.5 Baths | $4,200,000 | More
Achieve elevated living in this newly-completed masterwork, a meticulously crafted Silver Lake modern seeking its first owner.
Expansive interior volumes create artful interplay between living, dining and the state-of-the-art kitchen where sunshine is abundant. Sited on a lush hillside within the Ivanhoe school boundary, this home makes its statement amongst notable neighboring works by Schindler, Lautner and others.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
3701 Edenhurst Ave | Atwater Village
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,495,000 | More
Atwater Village dreams are realized in this beautifully updated Spanish with a detached work studio.
Lush landscaping creates a warm embrace around the Saltillo tile front porch where you’ll sip morning coffee under a pergola. Step into the interior where artfully integrated period and modern design elements include arched passthroughs, wood flooring and a gorgeous array of custom tile.
3921 Wawona St | Glassell Park
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,299,000 | More
Three bedrooms, panoramic vistas and Delevan Drive Elementary add up to a winning combination in Glassell Park.
Sunshine pours through oversized glass sliders, and hard surface flooring flows throughout. Access is seamless to the great room balcony where views stretch for miles, and on the 10,000+ square foot lot you have multiple options for entertaining, playtime and gardening pursuits.
5002 Mt. Royal Dr | Eagle Rock
3 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,399,000 | More
Prime Eagle Rock and the desirable Dahlia Heights school boundary provide a wonderful setting for this remodeled home that can accommodate all of life’s needs, including a detached work studio.
Three bedrooms and three luxurious baths include a downstairs suite that will be your go-to for hosting out-of-town guests. Flat yard space in the front and rear have you prepared for parties and playtime in an expansive, private setting.
4816 San Rafael Ave | Mt. Washington
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,149,000 | More
Gorgeous views and abundant living space make for a special find in trendy Mt. Washington.
The residence was built in 1965 with a generous layout featuring oversized windows that bring sunshine throughout the day. Enjoy a large eat-in kitchen with glass sliders creating seamless flow to a dining deck that floats above the hillside, a scenic setting for morning coffee and evening meals.
1347 McCollum St | Silver Lake
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,495,000 | More
This updated Cal Bungalow in Silver Lake is a sweet spot to settle down, with a lush private yard and detached work studio.
Perched high above the street, the 1920 vintage home greets you with a covered front porch where you can kick back and relax amidst beautiful views. Enjoy two bedrooms, two remodeled baths and the detached studio that’s perfect for your office, clubhouse, creative refuge or other uses.
6457 Tokay Rd | Tujunga
2 Beds | 1 Bath | $799,000 | More
This stylish home with a swimming pool tucks you away in tranquil Tujunga, just fifteen minutes from downtown Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena.
The charming residence is nestled at the edge of the Angeles National Forest, a paradise for hiking and mountain biking enthusiasts with well-known trailheads right up the street. Sunshine fills the interior that features wood flooring, pocket doors, recently-installed lighting elements and an updated bath.
