All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Eagle Rock and Mt Washington

2001 Balmer Dr | Silver Lake
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,895,000
In prime Silver Lake this stunning mid-century modern by the Reservoir is a dream made real.
The light-filled residence of 1961 vintage is a showcase of iconic motifs including clerestory windows, exposed-beam ceilings, built-ins and a gorgeous fireplace centerpiece.
Glass sliders provide unobstructed waterfront vistas and seamless balcony access, the perfect spot for morning coffee in a postcard setting.
Stylish updates to the kitchen and baths include custom cabinetry and beautiful tile work.
Three bedrooms can accommodate your home office and visitors, and you can sequester on the private rear patio surrounded by mature landscaping.
Use the extra-large garage for your creative studio, gym or gear storage; there’s abundant off-street parking on the driveway.
Located in the coveted Ivanhoe Elementary school district, this home offers Silver Lake Reservoir recreation right outside the door along with coffee, dining and groceries at nearby LA Mill, Alimento, Whole Foods 365 and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
5419 Dahlia Dr | Eagle Rock
4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,848,000
Your home in prime Eagle Rock, a sophisticated Spanish providing everything you need for each aspect of your life.
Situated north of Colorado in the coveted Dahlia Heights Elementary School district, the exquisitely remodeled residence offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, over 2,500 sq ft of sun-splashed living space, a tranquil yard and swimming pool.
The downstairs bedroom suite equipped with a sink+fridge can be accessed independently, ideal for your workspace, guest suite or in-law unit.
Throughout the home find distinctive interior design elements including white oak flooring, a gorgeous curved staircase, spa-like primary bath and stylish kitchen featuring matte black cabinetry, waterfall quartz countertops and a farmhouse sink.
French doors create seamless flow to an open-air courtyard, a lush private retreat with an adjacent lounge area and shimmering azure pool.
Tucked away in a prime location you’ll enjoy easy access to nearby favorites Casa Bianca, Found Coffee, Trader Joe’s and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
1818 Kemper St | Mt. Washington
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,199,000
Spectacular views and abundant living area highlight this stunning hillside modern in trendy Mt. Washington.
Showers of sunlight pour into the dramatic open layout, with glass sliders extending the space onto a dining deck where your morning coffee and evening meals are framed by gorgeous scenic vistas.
The stylish kitchen is rendered in custom Italian cabinetry with a stainless appliance suite by Viking and Bosch; beautiful bamboo flooring flows throughout.
Three bedrooms provide accommodation for life/work balance, and there’s a handy loft for your office or gym.
Two large decks create a private environment to relax, entertain and enjoy the fireworks over Dodger Stadium.
This well-equipped home has central heat+air, a garage, tankless water heater and Paradigm Surround Sound home theater system.
Start your day with breakfast biscuits at nearby Little Barn Coffee House; grab lunch at Parsnip and dinner with wine at Wife and the Somm. Elyria Canyon hiking trails are within easy reach.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
