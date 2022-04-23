All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Eagle Rock, Highland Park and More

5470 Dahlia Dr | Eagle Rock
4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,995,000 | More
Prime Eagle Rock is the setting for this magnificent Tudor featuring four bedrooms and expansive outdoor space.
Sunshine fills the interior that artfully integrates heritage elements with stylish modern design including arched passthroughs, built-ins, custom lighting, and recently-installed Boen Canadian maplewood flooring. In magazines you’ll see kitchens like this one, exquisitely appointed with painted wood cabinetry, a farm sink, dining shelf and built-in desk nook.
French doors open to the romantic courtyard and lush exterior space that feels like a secret garden complete with covered dining, a built-in grill and sitting areas shaded by mature trees. This home is well situated within the Dahlia Heights Elementary school boundary.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2018 Griffith Park Blvd #307 | Silver Lake
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $849,000 | More
Here’s your opportunity for ownership in prime Silver Lake at a rarely-seen price.
In the desirable Cedar Lodge community, this bright top-floor condominium in the rear-facing section features towering windows and seamless access to a private balcony surrounded by lush foliage and peaceful vibes. Two bedrooms include an ensuite Primary; the kitchen and both baths have been tastefully updated.
Beautifully maintained grounds provide a serene environment with verdant landscaping, rambling pathways, sitting areas, BBQ’s, a swimming pool and spa. The pet-friendly community is close to the Silver Lake Reservoir, Dog Park and Rec Center along with local markets Trader Joe’s and Gelson’s.
5726 Meridian St | Highland Park
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,098,000 | More
Three bedrooms, a big yard and great location near coffee and dining make this Highland Park Craftsman a special find.
The home was built in 1908 and proudly displays its heritage in the front sitting porch and beautiful woodcraft moldings, doors and built-ins. Tasteful updates include the kitchen featuring shaker-style cabinetry and stainless appliances.
Expansive outdoor space offers a dining deck, patio and flat grassy area that is fenced for privacy and shaded by towering mature trees; groups of any size can enjoy this serene haven that feels sheltered from the city. The detached garage has been improved with drywall and glass sliders, a sweet setup for your work studio, gym, gear storage and more.
119 N Mountain View Ave | HiFi
2 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $849,000 | More
This stunning modern home built in 2017 places you in trendy HiFi, right at the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake.
Oversized windows bring endless amounts of sunlight, and there is seamless access to the wraparound deck and yard area where you’ll lounge, dine and entertain. Exquisite craftwork in the open kitchen includes custom cabinetry, a full-height backsplash and stainless appliances.
Enjoy outdoor dining under the pergola, and a gated driveway providing off-street parking for two cars. Find a great lineup of nearby coffee, dining and nightspots at Brooklyn Bagel, Clark Street, Doubting Thomas, Genever and many more.
3002 Buckingham Rd | West Adams
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,275,000 | More
Feel the warm embrace of Spanish style in this charming West Adams home featuring three bedrooms and a lovely private yard.
Classic character elements include a red tile roof, barreled ceiling, arched windows and passthroughs, and a decorative hearth. Hard surface flooring flows throughout and a corner-lot location means there’s beautiful natural light throughout the day.
In the remodeled kitchen find shaker-style cabinetry, stainless appliances, a full-height splash, dining counter and breakfast nook. The Primary is ensuite; two additional bedrooms make it easy to accommodate work-from-home and guests.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do