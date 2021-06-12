All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake & El Sereno

2753 Waverly Drive #701 | Silver Lake
4 Beds | 3.5 Baths | $1,149,000
Spend your summer sitting poolside in Silver Lake, just one of the perks you get with this stylish townhome inside a gated community near the Reservoir.
The prime corner unit with a private rooftop deck is designed to impress with an airy open layout, hard surface flooring and elegant finishes throughout.
Chefs will love the kitchen that features a subway-tile backsplash, stainless appliances, a center island with dining and walk-in pantry.
• Find out more about this home
Four bedrooms can accommodate your guests and workspace; the rooftop terrace offers a dreamy private escape to soak in the sunshine or sip cocktails under the stars.
Enjoy central heat+air, a two-car garage, guest parking and community amenities including a sparkling pool, beautifully landscaped grounds and garden areas.
Situated in the desirable Ivanhoe Elementary school district you have everything you need nearby including Trader Joe’s, Gelson’s, Whole Foods 365 and trendy dining and nightlife at Little Pine, Mixto, Blair’s, Edendale and more.
Open House
• Saturday and Sunday, June 12th and 13th from 2-4P
• Broker's Open Tuesday, June 15th from 11A-1P
Tracy Do
(323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
4640 Richelieu Ter | El Sereno
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $899,000
Trendy El Sereno is the setting for this stylish home that’s tucked away on a cul-de-sac in the coveted enclave of Hillside Village.
Built in 1947 with a smart layout, the home has been artfully updated to embrace an airy minimalist design aesthetic that includes built-in shelving, blonde wood flooring and sliding glass doors bringing lots of sunshine and seamless outdoor flow.
The kitchen is an inviting space for chefs and gatherings with ample prep area, stainless appliances, center island dining and a walk-in pantry.
• Find out more about this home
Three bedrooms include the Primary with an attached bath, beautifully updated with custom tile work.
In the back yard enjoy a generous flat expanse for relaxation and playtime amidst fruit trees, raised planter beds, gorgeous views and limitless potential.
This home has central heat+air, a covered carport and plenty of driveway parking. Hiking trails are nearby in Ascot Hills Park and there’s great local dining at Mobar & Co. Coffee, Doughbox LA Pizza and more.
Open House
• Saturday and Sunday, June 12th and 13th from 2-4P
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do