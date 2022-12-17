All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Glassell Park and Echo Park

2 Beds | 2 Baths | $8,000/mo
In prime Silver Lake this midcentury modern apartment is available for lease, delivering stylish design and breathtaking views.
The airy top-floor unit with private elevator access is situated in an intimate triplex circa 1960, offering 2,200 square feet of living area and unobstructed vistas of the DTLA skyline.
14 foot ceilings, walls of glass and beautiful wood parquet flooring create a dramatic, light-filled space that is tastefully finished throughout.
The Silver Lake Reservoir is right down the street along with coffee and dining options.
Tracy Do
1 Bed | 1 Bath | $4,000/mo
Available for a negotiable lease term, this furnished apartment is an exceptional find near the Silver Lake Reservoir.
The bright, airy unit is situated in an intimate triplex circa 1960, providing everything you need in a location where coffee, dining and markets are just a few blocks away.
Bamboo flooring flows through the main room that features a workspace setup and wall-mounted TV.
The open kitchen has ample storage and a full suite of stainless appliances including a dishwasher and built-in microwave.
Tracy Do
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $5,850/mo
In the hills of Glassell Park, you can lease this spacious midcentury modern home featuring three bedrooms, two baths, and a backyard swimming pool.
Vintage lines circa 1964 create an open layout with formal living, dining, and an updated kitchen equipped with a full range of appliances including a dishwasher.
Glass sliders offer seamless access to the private rear patio and yard, the perfect spot to dine alfresco and lounge around the pool.
Enjoy central heat + air, and an attached two-car garage to accommodate vehicle and gear storage.
Tracy Do
3 Beds | 3 Baths | $12,000/mo
Embrace the luxe life in this fully-furnished retreat, available for lease in Silver Lake.
Spread out in an expansive, sun-drenched interior designed to accommodate all of life’s needs including a chef’s kitchen and well-equipped gym.
In the Primary Suite find a walk-in closet, separate shower + tub, and private patio.
The enclosed dog-friendly yard with drought-tolerant landscaping invites quiet moments and lively gatherings around the chlorine-free mineral spa and Greek style amphitheater with fire pit, all with spectacular views of the Silver Lake Reservoir.
Tracy Do
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $3,500/mo
This bright and versatile bungalow can be leased in prime Echo Park near coffee, dining, hiking trails and more.
Wood flooring and tasteful design create a cozy living environment with a modern kitchen featuring white cabinetry, open shelving and a Bertazzoni range.
There are two bedroom suites and a handy doorway to create separation if so desired.In this way the bungalow can handily accommodate workspace, overnight guests or other uses, with private entry to each suite.
This bungalow can also be leased fully furnished for $4,100 per month.
Tracy Do
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do