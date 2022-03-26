 Skip to main content
sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Glassell Park, Eagle Rock and El Sereno

A Midcentury retreat with dramatic interior, a Craftsman with period elements, a corner-lot Mediterranean, and a summer-ready home with a pool

1761 W. Silver Lake Dr | Silver Lake

2 Beds | 1.75 Baths | $1,495,000 | More

Post-and-beam architecture and walls of glass create a sense of light and expanse in this remarkable Silver Lake retreat.

Located just one block from the Reservoir, the residence of 2002 construction invokes modernist and midcentury design notes in a dramatic interior featuring high ceilings, exposed beams, clerestory windows and a seamless exchange of interior and outdoor spaces.

In the open kitchen find gorgeous woodcraft cabinetry and a center island where you’ll prepare meals for intimate or large gatherings; open-air lounging and dining spaces are immediately accessible, the perfect setup for entertaining. Sublime views and a sense of privacy are pervasive in this home that is right around the corner from LAmill Coffee, Alimento, L&E Oyster Bar and more.

2606 W. Ave 30 | Glassell Park

3 Beds | 1.75 Baths | $1,089,000 | More

Sequestered within a magical garden in Glassell Park, this 1911 Craftsman envelops you in natural beauty and a rich sense of history.

The meticulously maintained home presents a trove of vintage details including gorgeous woodwork beams, molding, flooring, windows, wainscoting, a fantastic built-in dining console and brick hearth. These period elements mesh seamlessly with stylish modern updates in the kitchen where you’ll prepare meals on a Viking range flanked by marble countertops

Three bedrooms provide space to work from home, and for escape there’s a tranquil front sitting porch and private rear yard with an oversized dining deck. Coffee, dining and nightlife are nearby at Habitat, Lemon Poppy Kitchen and The Grant; hiking+biking paths are around the corner on the LA River.

4402 Ellenwood Dr | Eagle Rock

4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,699,000 | More

Four bedrooms and over 3,400 square feet of living space make this corner-lot Mediterranean a special opportunity in Eagle Rock.

The home was built just 15 years ago with features that include high ceilings, a fireplace, wood and tile flooring throughout, and oversized windows bringing showers of sunshine. Generously-proportioned bedrooms are arranged two up + two down providing a versatile layout that’s perfect for hosting family, guests and a home office that feels sequestered and private.

Use the massive downstairs flex space for your game room, media wall, gym or limitless other options; entertain on a grand scale in the beautifully landscaped yard, patio, and rooftop deck that enjoys gorgeous views of the San Gabriel Mountains.

4847 Klamath St | El Sereno

3 Beds | 2 Baths | $899,000 | More

Tucked into a cul-de-sac in trendy El Sereno, this summer-ready home offers three bedrooms, great outdoor space and a sparkling pool.

The single-level layout circa 1961 is bright, airy and sensible, with a large kitchen featuring ample prep+storage area, and stainless appliances. Glass sliders in the living room open to the poolside dining patio, ready for sun-splashed barbecues and moonlit gatherings around the stone fire-pit.

With three bedrooms there’s plenty of space for your home office and out-of-town visitors, plus a two-car garage where you can store your gear. Enjoy the laundry room, extra built-in storage in the hallway, and a wonderful sense of privacy in a neighborhood that is coveted for its central location.

