All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Glassell Park, Eagle Rock and El Sereno

1761 W. Silver Lake Dr | Silver Lake
2 Beds | 1.75 Baths | $1,495,000 | More
Post-and-beam architecture and walls of glass create a sense of light and expanse in this remarkable Silver Lake retreat.
Located just one block from the Reservoir, the residence of 2002 construction invokes modernist and midcentury design notes in a dramatic interior featuring high ceilings, exposed beams, clerestory windows and a seamless exchange of interior and outdoor spaces.
In the open kitchen find gorgeous woodcraft cabinetry and a center island where you’ll prepare meals for intimate or large gatherings; open-air lounging and dining spaces are immediately accessible, the perfect setup for entertaining. Sublime views and a sense of privacy are pervasive in this home that is right around the corner from LAmill Coffee, Alimento, L&E Oyster Bar and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2606 W. Ave 30 | Glassell Park
3 Beds | 1.75 Baths | $1,089,000 | More
Sequestered within a magical garden in Glassell Park, this 1911 Craftsman envelops you in natural beauty and a rich sense of history.
The meticulously maintained home presents a trove of vintage details including gorgeous woodwork beams, molding, flooring, windows, wainscoting, a fantastic built-in dining console and brick hearth. These period elements mesh seamlessly with stylish modern updates in the kitchen where you’ll prepare meals on a Viking range flanked by marble countertops
Three bedrooms provide space to work from home, and for escape there’s a tranquil front sitting porch and private rear yard with an oversized dining deck. Coffee, dining and nightlife are nearby at Habitat, Lemon Poppy Kitchen and The Grant; hiking+biking paths are around the corner on the LA River.
4402 Ellenwood Dr | Eagle Rock
4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,699,000 | More
Four bedrooms and over 3,400 square feet of living space make this corner-lot Mediterranean a special opportunity in Eagle Rock.
The home was built just 15 years ago with features that include high ceilings, a fireplace, wood and tile flooring throughout, and oversized windows bringing showers of sunshine. Generously-proportioned bedrooms are arranged two up + two down providing a versatile layout that’s perfect for hosting family, guests and a home office that feels sequestered and private.
Use the massive downstairs flex space for your game room, media wall, gym or limitless other options; entertain on a grand scale in the beautifully landscaped yard, patio, and rooftop deck that enjoys gorgeous views of the San Gabriel Mountains.
4847 Klamath St | El Sereno
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $899,000 | More
Tucked into a cul-de-sac in trendy El Sereno, this summer-ready home offers three bedrooms, great outdoor space and a sparkling pool.
The single-level layout circa 1961 is bright, airy and sensible, with a large kitchen featuring ample prep+storage area, and stainless appliances. Glass sliders in the living room open to the poolside dining patio, ready for sun-splashed barbecues and moonlit gatherings around the stone fire-pit.
With three bedrooms there’s plenty of space for your home office and out-of-town visitors, plus a two-car garage where you can store your gear. Enjoy the laundry room, extra built-in storage in the hallway, and a wonderful sense of privacy in a neighborhood that is coveted for its central location.
