All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Glassell Park, Pasadena and Hollywood

2 Beds + ADU | 2 Baths | $1,149,000 | More
Silver Lake dreams are realized in this updated Spanish with ADU, a versatile multi-use compound that feels like a private oasis.
The main residence of 1923 vintage radiates warmth and charm with its red tile roof, wood flooring, built-ins, and original tiled hearth. An arched passthrough leads to the remodeled kitchen rendered with a farmhouse sink, paneled dishwasher, and French doors connecting to a central courtyard, a private refuge wrapped in bougainvillea, fruit trees, and sunny SoCal vibes.
Use the recently-built ADU as workspace, guest quarters, an income unit, or limitless other options.
Tracy Do
3 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,389,000 | More
In prime Pasadena, this three bedroom townhome ushers you into an era of midcentury grandeur, with an impressive sense of volume and scale.
Design notes circa 1965 present a spacious open layout centered around the dramatic living room featuring soaring ceiling height, massive windows, a fireplace, and glass sliders providing seamless flow to a leafy private patio. Spread out with a large kitchen, breakfast nook, formal dining, and wet bar that await your personal touch.
Set-up your office or guest quarters in the downstairs bedroom; upstairs find two more bedrooms including the expansive Primary appointed with dual bath suites and ample storage.
Tracy Do
1 Bed | 1 Bath | $525,000 | More
Mid-Century design and a central location make for a nice find in Hollywood.
This bright and airy condominium is a great entree into homeownership, situated in a low-rise complex circa 1965 with amenities that include controlled access, a gated garage, and sparkling pool. Perched on the fourth floor, the stylish and spacious unit features beautiful Forbo Marmoleum flooring throughout, and sunshine all day.
With a built-in wet bar and fireplace it’s easy to set the mood for movie nights and dinner parties, or head downstairs to sip cocktails poolside.
Tracy Do
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $4,800/mo | More
Available for lease in the hills of Glassell Park, this midcentury modern delivers abundant space and gorgeous views.
Warm vintage character resonates in the 1958 design that features iconic midcentury elements including exposed beams, a fireplace, and handy built-in storage. Kitchen and dining have a vintage feel, and a wall of glass slides open for seamless access to the private back patio, your ideal spot for meals amidst captivating vistas of the San Gabriel Mountains.
Enjoy two bedrooms, and an accordion shutter inviting separation of a work or creative space if needed.
Tracy Do
