All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Highland Park and Rampart Village

2447 Kenilworth Ave | Silver Lake
$1,795,000 | 4 Beds | 3 Baths | More
Abundant space and commanding views highlight this 1964 Architectural near the Silver Lake Reservoir. Elevation creates a sense of seclusion; floor-to-ceiling windows bring showers of sunshine and vistas that stretch for miles. Interior design elements include glass brick, wood flooring and the updated kitchen featuring a center island, stainless appliances and restaurant-grade wine fridge.
There are three main level bedrooms plus a large upper level suite with private entrance, a versatile space for your office, studio, media room or guest quarters. Multiple balconies and the oversized deck offer private oases to relax, dine and entertain against a gorgeous backdrop of twinkling hillsides and the San Gabriel mountains.
This home has central heat+air, a handy storage room and a prime location in the desirable Ivanhoe Elementary school district. The Silver Lake Reservoir is right down the street along with coffee, dining and provisions at Square One, Gelson’s, Trader Joe’s and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
5041 Range View Ave | Highland Park
$1,175,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
In the heart of happening Highland Park this beautifully updated Cal Bungalow with a large yard is ready to fulfill your every need. Built in 1923, the home has been freshly renovated with a nod to its heritage, fusing modern elements with historic charm.
In the airy layout find casement windows, decorative trim, handy built-ins and a marble hearth. The open kitchen has wood cabinetry, a tile backsplash, center island and stainless appliances. Three bedrooms provide accommodation for working from home, and with a fully detached and exquisitely renovated garage you’re ready to roll with the office, gym or creative studio you always dreamed of.
Relax in your private yard with a covered dining area and verdant hillside views, an inviting domain for laying low or entertaining. When it’s time to forage you can head around the corner to York Boulevard where great local coffee, groceries and dining/takeout await at Sip-Snack, Tare, Town Pizza, Joy, Hinterhof, Kumquat Coffee and more.
111 S Virgil Ave | Rampart Village
$1,099,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | More
Sequestered behind a gate in a central location, this historic Cal Bungalow offers exquisite design rendered with fresh modern style. The open layout expands beneath vaulted ceilings and is tastefully appointed with a gas fireplace, custom lighting and gorgeous wood flooring.
Sunshine fills the kitchen, a showplace featuring handcrafted cabinetry, an oversized center island with dining and pro-grade appliances by Thermador and Sub-Zero. Three bedrooms and three beautifully finished baths provide space for both leisure and work. Enjoy morning coffee and evening cocktails on the front porch, or head into the large flat yard with abundant area to dine, socialize and plant a garden. Amenities include central heat+air, basement storage and plenty of parking on the long driveway with an electric gate.
Centrally located at the junction of Silver Lake, Virgil Village and HiFi you have easy access to coffee, groceries, dining and takeout at Sqirl, Erewhon Market, Bar Keeper, Jewel and more.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do