All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Highland Park, Eagle Rock and El Sereno

1975 Micheltorena St | Silver Lake
3 Beds | 3 Baths | $2,149,000 | More
The John A. Main House, stunning midcentury architecture in Silver Lake’s coveted Moreno Highlands. Built in 1950, the residence is the work of Frederick Monhoff AIA, noted designer of the iconic Biltmore Hotel in Palm Springs.
The west-facing corner lot provides breathtaking vistas encompassing the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory, San Gabriel Mountains and beyond. Interiors are airy and bright with vaulted ceilings and massive glass communing harmony with lush natural surroundings. Situated in the Ivanhoe Elementary school district there’s nearby coffee, dining and recreation at LA Mill, Blair’s, Trader Joe’s and the Silver Lake Reservoir.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2340 Teviot St | Silver Lake
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,699,000 | More
Live the Silver Lake dream in this character-rich home featuring a beautiful private yard and Reservoir views. Built in 1940, the home presents vintage details including crown moulding, wainscoting, hardwood flooring, numerous built-ins and a fireplace clad in artisanal tile.
Escape to the rear yard, a lush private oasis surrounding you in mature trees and foliage including mandarin, lemon and agave. Tucked away in this tranquil setting you can relax, socialize or head out to nearby dining, services and recreation at Constellation Coffee, Gingergrass and Whole Foods.
6327 Arroyo Glen St | Highland Park
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,089,000| More
This Highland Park roost is the urban retreat you’ve been looking for, well-situated near happening Figueroa Street. The front sitting porch feels like an outdoor room, welcoming you into an updated Cal Bungalow impeccably detailed with custom tile + lighting elements and beautiful wood flooring.
Outdoor areas are in perfect synch with leisure time whether it’s reading a book or grilling with friends under the shade structure outfitted with recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. Gated from the street for privacy, this home has a garage and off-street driveway parking. Cool stuff is right up the street including Hippo, Kitchen Mouse, The Gold Line and more.
5143 Windermere Ave | Eagle Rock
3 Beds + Studio | 3 Baths | $1,189,000| More
A prime Eagle Rock location makes this three-bedroom traditional with a detached studio an excellent find in a desirable school district. Sited north of Colorado Boulevard, the residence offers a generous layout with parquet wood flooring, a nifty stone hearth and abundant natural light.
In the large detached studio, permitted as a rec room, you have the flexible space you always wanted for your visitors, office, game room, gym, yoga studio or limitless other uses. Groceries, dining and services are nearby at Sprouts Market, Trader Joe’s, Penny Oven, Casa Bianca and others.
1926 N Rowan Ave | El Sereno
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $879,000| More
In the desirable Hillside Village enclave of El Sereno, this stylish remodeled home offers three bedrooms, handy loft space and a large flat yard. Built in 1940, the residence features an open layout with formal living and dining, abundant natural light and easy outdoor access.
Expand into the attached garage where loft space invites you to set up an office, gym, clubhouse, gear storage or myriad other uses. Outdoor living is bountiful including the patio and flat grassy yard dotted with mature trees and a sense of tranquility.
