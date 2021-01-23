All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Highland Park, Eagle Rock and More

4800 College View Ave | Eagle Rock
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,150,000 | More
A white picket fence, flat yard and desirable public schools make for a sweet find in red-hot Eagle Rock.
This sunny Cape Cod vintage 1952 sits on a choice corner lot with a high hedge providing privacy. With three bedrooms you have flexibility to accommodate guests and work-from-home; the grassy yard is a private haven to relax, dine and play against a backdrop of picturesque hillsides. Eagle Rock Elementary is just a few blocks away.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
1860 Maltman Ave | Silver Lake
2 Beds + Bonus | 1 Bath | $1,450,000 | More
Tucked into the hills of Silver Lake, this stately Tudor resonates with old world grandeur, offering voluminous space and hillside views.
The home was built in 1925 and awaits its next chapter; bones are in place along with heritage elements that include period hardware, vintage tile, stained glass accents and hardwood flooring. In the stylish kitchen find custom cabinetry, a center island, full-height backsplash and stainless appliances; the terraced yard is a private, tranquil environment dotted with citrus trees.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
5213 Buchanan St 90042 | Highland Park
3 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,199,000 | More
Settle down in happening Highland Park with this remodeled home featuring three bedrooms, a flat yard and the detached multi-use room of your dreams.
The updated interior is awash in sunlight, with hard surface flooring throughout and easy outdoor flow. In the stylish kitchen find custom cabinetry, a center island, full-height backsplash and stainless appliances. Three bedrooms make it easy to balance life and work; the detached garage and adjacent rec room are ready to be your gym, workshop, game-night clubhouse or limitless other options including the potential to convert it into a spacious ADU.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
241 S Avenue 57 #120 | Highland Park
2 Beds | 1.5 Baths | $549,000 | More
Get into Highland Park at a great price with this Mid-Century corner-unit townhouse located just a few blocks from happening Figueroa Street.
With just one shared wall, the stylish two-level home resonates with 1960’s vibes, presenting an open layout that features wood parquet floors, glass sliders and an accent wall of decorative rock. Outside, the private covered patio is your choice spot for coffee and dining; the intimate Park Plaza community enjoys gated access and a recently updated community pool.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
4619-4621 Oakwood Ave | Melrose Hill
6 Beds | 4.5 Baths | $1,389,000 | More
In Mid-Wilshire’s Melrose Hill enclave, this exceptional property provides two spacious residences on one lot, both delivered vacant.
It’s a great opportunity for an owner-user or investor seeking income, offering a beautifully renovated Bungalow-style residence circa 1918 alongside a bright modern dwelling built in 2015. Drought-tolerant landscaping and an electric gate create the feeling of a compound, with parking and storage available on the driveway and oversized garage.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do