All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Highland Park & Eagle Rock

3380 Descanso Dr | Silver Lake
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,549,000
A Silver Lake home that caters to your every need, the perfect urban retreat.
Built in 1926, the residence offers a stylish balance of heritage+modern elements including wood flooring, French doors, handy built-ins, a magical reading/music annex and fabulous dining buffet.
• Find out more about this home
Head outside to meticulously-planned grounds, a private oasis with a bocce ball court, sand box and turf area where you’ll host playtime for all ages.
Open House
• Saturday and Sunday, June 19th and 20th from 2-4P
• Broker's Open Tuesday, June 22th from 11A-1P
Tracy Do
(323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
1474 Silver Lake Blvd | Silver Lake
4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,499,000
You’ll feel like an urban homesteader at this remarkable Silver Lake compound featuring a beautifully remodeled 1922 Cal Bungalow and stunning ADU.
• Find out more about this home
The main residence is a design showcase with updated period elements, wood flooring and abundant natural light.
The exquisitely-rendered ADU with its own kitchen+bath creates myriad options including income potential, guest quarters or dedicated workspace.
Open House
• Open House Saturday and Sunday, June 19th and 20th from 2-4P
• Broker's Open Tuesday, June 22th from 11A-1P
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
4811 Sonata Ln | Highland Park
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,149,000
On a cul-de-sac street in happening Highland Park this three-bedroom home will set you up in style.
• Find out more about this home
Design notes circa 1963 provide a great floor plan with multiple sets of glass sliders bringing showers of sunshine and seamless outdoor connectivity.
On the wraparound deck enjoy colorful sunsets as you relax and entertain with winsome treetop views.
Open House
• Open House Saturday and Sunday, June 19th and 20th from 2-4P
• Broker's Open Tuesday, June 22th from 11A-1P
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
5065 Mount Helena Ave | Eagle Rock
3 Beds + Bonus | 2 Baths | $1,298,000
Tucked away and city-close, this Spanish-style home in Eagle Rock is a serene sanctuary with a magnificent yard.
Colorful cascading bougainvillea greets your arrival and character flavor resonates throughout including wood flooring, original built-ins and a vintage Wedgewood stove.
• Find out more about this home
This home has central air conditioning and a great location in the coveted Dahlia Heights Elementary school district.
Open House
• Saturday and Sunday, June 19th and 20th from 2-4P
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
4984 Vincent Ave | Eagle Rock
Tucked into an Eagle Rock cul-de-sac this enchanting Craftsman with a lush private yard is the sanctuary you’ve been longing for.
The home was built in 1915, and with a designer-led makeover presents an effortless pairing of vintage style and tasteful modern updates.
• Find out more about this home
Professionally landscaped grounds transport you instantly to a tranquil escape with a fire pit, dining patio, two fountains, all in the embrace of native flora and jacaranda blossoms.
Open House
• Open House Saturday, June 19th from 11A-1P
• Open House Sunday, June 20th from 2-4P
• Broker's Open Tuesday, June 22nd from 11A-1P and Thursday, June 24th from 12-2P
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2075 Norwalk Ave | Eagle Rock
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,199,000
This sunny Cal Bungalow in Eagle Rock is a great find offering three bedrooms, a flat yard and handy bonus studio.
Nestled beneath an old-growth shade tree the 1920 vintage home has been tastefully updated with modern flair.
• Find out more about this home
As a bonus enjoy a detached studio for your office, workshop, clubhouse or guest quarters.
Sprouts Market is around the corner along with Swork Coffee, Max City BBQ, Milk Farm, Walt’s Bar and more
Open House
• Open House Saturday and Sunday, June 19th and 20th from 2-4P
• Broker's Open Tuesday, June 22th from 11A-1P
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do