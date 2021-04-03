All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Highland Park, Echo Park and DTLA

2620 Ivan Hill Ter | Silver Lake
4 Beds | 3.5 Baths | $2,975,000
This stately Tudor with modern flare is a special find in Silver Lake, offering expansive grounds and a pool in the desirable Ivanhoe Elementary School District.
Sequestered above the street, the exquisitely-detailed home presents oversized wooden windows gathering abundant sunlight; the elongated great room unites living, dining and the open kitchen, with seamless flow to a wraparound deck.
Character elements include a fireplace, dramatic wrought-iron staircase, and baths finished with custom tile work, marble and a clawfoot tub.
The sprawling Primary suite has vaulted ceilings and a balcony; three additional bedrooms accommodate the harmony of life+work.
Cross the elevated walkway to an azure swimming pool and sundeck, a luxurious private retreat for lounging and dining with far-reaching views. Surrounded by terraced gardens of jasmine, lavender and fruit trees you might forget you’re in the city, yet everything you need is nearby including Whole Foods 365, the Reservoir and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
222 Hamlet St | Highland Park
3 Beds | 1.75 Baths | $949,000
In happening Highland Park this Cal Bungalow offers room to roam with three bedrooms and a large yard.
The updated residence features hard surface flooring throughout and abundant sunlight. Kitchen elements include shaker-style cabinetry, a full-height tile backsplash and stainless appliances. The pantry provides excellent storage and there’s a handy built-in desk for working from home.
Three bedrooms accommodate life’s needs in balance; the generous primary suite has high ceilings, a walk-in closet and well-appointed bath with skylight.
Head outside to the grassy front yard, a flat fenced-in area for your picnics and playtime. Cocktail hour and dining are ideal pursuits on the private rear patio, tucked away amidst verdant foliage.
This home enjoys central heat+air, a useful garden shed and a great location near Highland Park thoroughfares Figueroa and York.
Coffee, dining and groceries are within easy reach at Jane, Amara Kitchen, Civil Coffee, Hippo, Cookbook Market and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
1100 Everett Pl | Echo Park
3 Beds | 3 Baths | $869,000
Perched at the top of a cul-de-sac in trendy Echo Park, this stylish condominium delivers epic views from a private rooftop deck.
The beautifully remodeled unit features hard surface flooring and an updated kitchen with a full-height tile backsplash, dining counter and high-end stainless appliances.
Two upstairs bedrooms are ensuite, and with the additional main-level bedroom plus an oversized laundry room there’s plenty of space to work from home and store your gear
The cherry on the sundae is the private rooftop deck, perfectly sized for dining and lounging with a panoramic view. Enjoy central heat+air, a washer-dryer and a side-by-side two-car garage.
This intimate gated community provides a spa; dog-owners will love the convenience of being a few doors away from Everett Park.
Coffee, dining, entertainment and recreation are nearby at Echo Park and Downtown LA favorites including Eightfold Coffee, Guisados Tacos, Lassen’s Market, Dodger Stadium and the hiking trails of Elysian Park.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
460 S Spring St #705 | Downtown LA
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $840,000
In the heart of Downtown LA’s happening Old Bank District, this well-appointed loft at the historic Rowan delivers Art Deco glamour and stunning 7th-floor views.
The expansive, versatile layout is a showcase of gorgeous design including wood flooring, exposed brick, high ceilings and huge windows bringing showers of sunlight.
Translucent cabinetry and stainless Bosch appliances make the kitchen a focal point; two bedrooms on opposite sides of the residence are defined without compromising the space, an ideal setup for your life/work balance. Enjoy in-unit laundry and central heat+air.
A registered historic landmark, The Rowan provides significant property tax savings via the Mills Act.
Amenities include 24-hour security, controlled access and well-maintained community areas featuring a plunge pool, jacuzzi and multiple lounge areas.
Grab coffee and provisions at the Grand Central Market or Whole Foods, and find a bevy of bars + restaurants including the opening-soon Citizen M Hotel.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do.