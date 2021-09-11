All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Highland Park, El Sereno and More

2860 Durand Dr | Beachwood Canyon
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,369,000 | More
Nestled at the top of Beachwood Canyon this airy mid-century modern captures iconic LA spirit with unparalleled views spanning the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory, downtown skyscrapers and beyond. Clean lines and walls of glass frame this cinematic panorama, blurring the boundary between indoors and out while creating a wondrous sense of expanse. Scenic hiking trails around Lake Hollywood are right outside your door.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, September 11th and 12th from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, September 14th from 11A-1P
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
728 Lucile Ave | Silver Lake
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,499,000 | More
Near Sunset Junction in Silver Lake this spacious modern offers stunning design and gorgeous views in an intelligent, earth-friendly footprint. Natural light fills the open layout that features high ceilings and sliding glass creating effortless integration of the zen-like private patio. Vistas stretch in all directions and high-quality finish work is extensive including wood flooring, ceramic tile, stylish glass handrails and custom lighting.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, September 11th and 12th from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, September 14th from 11A-1P
241 S Ave 57 #131 | Highland Park
2 Beds | 1.5 Baths | $598,000 | More
Get into Highland Park at a rarely-seen price with this Mid-Century townhouse just a few blocks from happening Figueroa Street. The two-level corner unit has just one shared wall and sweet design notes circa 1962 including an open layout and abundant natural light. Remodeled with style, the home features hard surface flooring, custom lighting elements and a sunny kitchen finished in wooden cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless appliances; the handy powder room is perfect for guests.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, September 11th and 12th from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, September 14th from 11A-1P
5004 Budau Pl | El Sereno
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $799,000 | More
In tranquil El Sereno this beautifully updated home is a special find. Nestled amidst drought-tolerant landscaping and fruit-bearing trees, the residence welcomes you into an open layout featuring vaulted skylights, hardwood flooring and a bay window with built-in bench seating, showered in sunshine and lovely hillside views.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, September 11th and 12th from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, September 14th from 11A-1P
2649 W Ave 34 | Glassell Park
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $875,000 | More
In happening Glassell Park, this remodeled bungalow is a private haven with three bedrooms and great outdoor space. The residence was built in 1924, and with a deep setback enjoys separation from the street and a sense of tranquility. Bright, open interior space is stylishly designed with wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and seamless flow to a deck that welcomes quiet time or entertaining.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, September 11th and 12th from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, September 14th from 11A-1P
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do