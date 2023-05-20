 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Highland Park, HiFi and El Sereno

A midcentury with pool in Silver Lake, a Highland Park bungalow, a Historic Filipinotown contemporary and an El Sereno 2-bedroom with a lush yard

Patio tables with umbrella outside 2501 Silver Lake Ter

3 Beds + Pool House | 3.5 Baths | $3,800,000

The Silver Lake dream lives in this stunning midcentury circa 1951 with tranquil outdoor space and a sparkling pool.

Tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the Ivanhoe school boundary, the gated home feels private and serene amid breathtaking surroundings.

Iconic midcentury motifs include open beams, wood paneling and handcrafted built-ins; walls of glass connect indoor and outdoor spaces bathed in warm natural light.

Find out more about this home

Sofa, chairs, windows and fireplace in living room 2501 Silver Lake Ter
Bed and windows in bedroom 2501 Silver Lake Ter
Yard, tree and front porch 5657 Fallston St
Sofa, chairs and fireplace in living room 5657 Fallston St
Red stove and cabinets in kitchen 5657 Fallston St
coronado_01.jpg
coronado_02.jpg
Trees and walkway leading to front door of Portola

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred