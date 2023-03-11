All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Highland Park, Mt. Washington and Pasadena

2 Beds + Den | 2 Baths | $2,195,000
You have dreamed of this home in Silver Lake, an exquisite Spanish directly across from the Reservoir.
Enjoying a serene sense of privacy and abundant natural light, the lovingly-maintained home has been restored and enhanced with no detail unattended. Living, dining, and upstairs bedrooms offer magical views of tall trees and sparkling water right across the street.
Given the scarcity of Reservoir-facing homes this is a special opportunity within the coveted Ivanhoe School boundary, nestled on a 2-mile recreation loop near the Meadow, Dog Park, coffee, dining and more.
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,895,000
In Pasadena’s Linda Vista enclave this remodeled ranch immerses you in exquisite design, impeccable craftsmanship and verdant natural surroundings.
Featuring a turnkey single-level layout, three bedrooms and a swimming pool, the residence feels tucked away and private even as the city is within easy reach. Space is well utilized and there is ample storage in the two-car garage.
The open kitchen creates a focal point for quiet meals and lively gatherings, connected through multiple sets of French doors to an expansive Ipe wood deck and park-like grounds sprawling over half an acre. Amid majestic oak trees and mountain views you’ll feel a world away, but are just minutes from Rose Bowl recreation, Old Town Pasadena and more.
3 Beds + Studio | 2 Baths | $1,350,000
You can have it all in Highland Park with this remodeled Cal Bungalow featuring a flat yard, work studio, and easy access to local hotspots.
Built in 1924, the home retains a vintage exterior including a covered front porch flanked by drought-tolerant landscaping. Stylishly updated interior space feels airy and bright with high vaulted ceilings, exposed wooden beams and hard surface flooring.
Three bedrooms include the ensuite Primary, and there’s a dreamy detached studio with powder room for your work setup, creative refuge, gym, storage and more. Fenced from the street with an electric driveway gate, this home has ample off-street parking and a great location near coffee, dining, markets and nightlife on York Boulevard.
4 Beds | 3.5 Baths | $1,575,000
Spread out in this light-filled Mt. Washington contemporary offering abundant space and gorgeous views in a serene natural setting.
Tucked away from urban bustle, yet within easy reach of everything you need, the home welcomes you into an airy open environment appointed with wood flooring, oversized windows, and glorious vistas extending to the San Gabriel Mountain range.
Three bedrooms are arranged on a single level including the Primary with attached bath featuring dual vanities, a luxe tiled shower and clawfoot tub. On a private lower level find two additional rooms with a bath and separate entry, an ideal setup for your fourth bedroom, guest quarters, workspace or other uses.
