All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Lincoln Heights and Highland Park

2263 Edendale Pl | Silver Lake
$1,099,000 | 2 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Nestled on a hilltop in prime Silver Lake, this updated Cal Bungalow is a sanctuary with dramatic Reservoir views and a large flat yard. A sense of seclusion pervades in the verdant surroundings and welcoming front porch, a dreamy spot for morning coffee or evening wine.
Step into the character-rich interior appointed with hardwood flooring, a pitched open-beam ceiling, decorative wainscoting and a fireplace. Oversized windows gather sunshine and frame an iconic panorama of the Silver Lake Reservoir, Griffith Park Observatory and Hollywood Sign. The recently remodeled kitchen is a visual treat with custom tile, marble countertops, a farm sink, pro-grade appliances and a wine fridge.
Generous outdoor space offers a serene oasis to relax and dine in the embrace of mature trees. Enjoy handy built-in storage, central heat+air and an attached garage. Elevated above the city, you are moments away from coffee, dining and provisions at Whole Foods 365, Gingergrass, Silver Lake Wine and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
434 Clifton | Lincoln Heights
$699,000 | 2 Beds | 1 Bath | More
Versatile living space, lush surroundings and epic views make this a sweet opportunity in fast-rising Lincoln Heights. The hillside home is a welcoming environment infused with artistic spirit, in a great location near Highland Park and Downtown LA.
Living, dining, the kitchen and one bedroom occupy the first level; head upstairs to an airy light-filled space that can serve any number of needs. A wall of glass, seamless balcony access and sweeping vistas make this inspiring space perfect for your primary bedroom, creative office, media room, gym, the choice is yours.
Expansive grounds offer rambling paths to areas for relaxation, dining and entertaining including an elevated deck, your private lookout point with a panorama from Downtown skyscrapers to the Griffith Park Observatory. Trendy Lincoln Heights is prized for its choice location at the nexus of Downtown and Northeast LA; local hot-spots include patio-equipped dining and drinking establishments Gamboge, The Airliner and more.
205 S Avenue 63 | Highland Park
$2,995/mo | 2 Beds | 1 Bath | More
On a corner lot in happening Highland Park, this charming two-bedroom bungalow is available for lease. The fully detached home was built in 1922 and enjoys a great location, tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac and shaded by mature trees.
In the airy, open interior find period windows and built-ins along with updates including recessed lighting and hard surface flooring. The kitchen features white cabinetry, granite countertops, a full-height backsplash and stainless appliances.
Two sunny bedrooms can accommodate working from home as needed, and there is a handy laundry room. Highland Park favorites are nearby including Civil Coffee, Cookbook gourmet market, Kitchen Mouse, Triple Beam Pizza, HiPPO and more. Hiking and biking in the Arroyo Seco and Debs Park is within easy reach.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do.