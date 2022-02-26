All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Los Feliz and Eagle Rock

2320 Reservoir St | Silver Lake
3 Beds + Bonus | 2.5 Baths | $1,599,000
Hidden away in Silver Lake, this stunning urban retreat has been reimagined within stylish symmetry, combining rustic and modern elements including a coffered ceiling, gorgeous woodcraft built-ins and flooring rendered in polished concrete.
A design magazine would feature a kitchen like this one, showered in sunshine and exquisitely finished with custom cabinetry, tons of prep + storage space and a magnificent stove by AGA.
• Find out more about this home
Oversized windows and glass doors extend the space to a brick patio where morning coffee and evening cocktails will taste sublime.
Lush verdant grounds offer a private oasis with a flat grassy area, fruit trees, a detached bonus studio for your workspace or gym, and yes even a treehouse. Sequestered from the city you have Silver Lake and Echo Park hotspots nearby.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
617 Parkman Ave | Silver Lake
2 Beds + Bonus | 2 Baths | $1,349,000
This enchanting Spanish compound in Silver Lake features a detached work studio, useful bonus space and lovely private yard.
• Find out more about this home
The 1922 home surrounds you in period charm including wood flooring, crown molding, built-ins and a decorative stonework hearth.
There are stylish design elements throughout including lighting, hardware and a colorful array of tile. In the kitchen find concrete countertops, a vintage-style fridge and abundant storage.
The detached work studio is what you’ve always wanted for your creative office, media room or guest space complete with its own bath; there is also a handy bonus room for your gym or gear storage.
Silver Lake hotspots including Maury's Bagels, Psychic Wines, La Pergoletta, Flore Vegan and more.
3503 Griffith Park Blvd | Los Feliz
3 Beds | 4.5 Baths | $2,895,000
Live your Los Feliz dream in this remarkable offering, a private corner-lot sanctuary with a lush yard and pool. The gated property is concealed behind a towering hedge and evokes discovery as you enter a secret garden.
Generous rooms with intricate details create a stylish balance of Old World and modern elegance including the kitchen featuring designer tile and a Bertazzoni range.
• Find out more about this home
French doors in the oversized living room open to the patio and pool, a tranquil haven wrapped in foliage where you’ll lounge and entertain amidst covered dining, a built-in BBQ, bar area, and cabana.
Located “north of the boulevard” in the Franklin Elementary school boundary, you get the very best that this desirable neighborhood has to offer including easy access to coffee, dining and groceries in nearby Los Feliz Village.
5325 Candace Pl | Eagle Rock
2 Beds + Bonus | 1.5 Baths | $1,149,000
Located in prime Eagle Rock, this charming Spanish was built in 1926 and radiates warm vintage vibes with its red tile roof, decorative hearth, arched bay window and beautiful wood flooring.
A thorough renovation has modernized the interior with stylish lighting elements and the kitchen featuring a farmhouse sink, shaker-style cabinetry, stainless appliances and gorgeous custom tile.
Both bedrooms are showered in sunshine; there is a luxurious bath and convenient powder room for guests.
Enjoy uninterrupted flow to the rear dining deck and useable yard where you’ll lounge, dine and entertain. There’s a breezy front patio and detached bonus studio, perfect for your home office or gym.
Located within the boundary of Dahlia Heights Elementary School this home is nestled in privacy just a few blocks above Colorado Boulevard.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do