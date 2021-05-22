All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Los Feliz and Huntington Park

640 N Occidental Blvd | Silver Lake
3 Beds + Bonus | 3.5 Baths | $1,629,000
This Silver Lake bungalow is summer-ready with a breezy sun-splashed interior, swimming pool and exquisite details throughout.
A hedge and electric driveway gate provide privacy for the home that has been meticulously crafted by SLVRLK Partners architecture+design; all of life’s needs have been considered including working from home and entertaining with style.
The kitchen is a focal point with a waterfall quartz dining counter, Viking appliance suite and wine fridge.
• Find out more about this home
Natural light fills the vaulted living room, and ubiquitous glass sliders keep the outdoors within easy reach. Head to the rear deck and flat grassy yard to cook, dine and splash in the shimmering pool+spa surrounded by mature fruit trees.
As a bonus enjoy a studio with bath and private entry, the ideal setup for your workspace, gym or guest quarters. Amenities include dual-pane windows, Nest thermostat, ample off-street parking and attic storage. Silver Lake hot-spots Maury’s and Psychic Wines are just a few doors away.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2218 Effie St | Silver Lake
4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,089,000
Find tremendous versatility in this stylish Silver Lake home, including the ability to create two distinct living environments fulfilling a variety of needs.
Upper and lower levels can function as one, or access them separately via private entrances.
Earn rental income, create workspace, or provide an independent living environment for family members and guests.
Each level has a kitchen, outdoor access and a distinct mood; downstairs feels modern and loft-like, while the upstairs presents a relaxed bohemian vibe featuring three bedrooms, wood flooring throughout and showers of natural light.
• Find out more about this home
The back patio is a great spot for morning coffee or evening meals.
Adaptable and unique, this urban compound provides laundry on both levels, central heat+air, and a detached garage.
Located near the border of Echo Park you have quick access to Mugshot Coffee Roasters, Cosa Buona Pizza, Lassen’s Market and more.
The Silver Lake Reservoir and Elysian Park hiking trails are within easy reach.
4343 Finley Ave #26 | Los Feliz
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $825,000
Mid-Century design and an amazing location make this stylish two-bedroom condominium a rare find in prime Los Feliz.
Situated in a well-maintained courtyard-style complex circa 1963, the spacious second-floor unit presents formal living and dining with wood parquet flooring, built-in shelving, showers of sunlight and a balcony opening to expansive hillside views.
Find plenty of storage in the kitchen plus a breakfast nook that will make a handy home office.
• Find out more about this home
Both bedrooms are well-proportioned; the Primary is ensuite and there’s a convenient hallway bath. Amenities include secure entry, a courtyard, sitting areas and a gated parking garage.
Hillhurst Avenue is less than two blocks away offering easy access to the happenings in Los Feliz Village including Maru Coffee, Little Dom's, Alcove, Ye Rustic Inn, Lou Wine Shop, Jeni's Ice Cream, Skylight Books and more.
You’re in the desirable Franklin Avenue Elementary school district and just minutes from scenic hiking trails in Griffith Park.
2618 E 54th St | Huntington Park
3 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,549,000
Cavernous space and boundless versatility make this mixed-use compound near Downtown LA the fuel of creative dreams.
The one-of-a-kind property is located just 4 miles from the Arts District in the vibrant Pacific Avenue corridor of Huntington Park.
Tucked amidst industrial surroundings the urban oasis offers adaptable living space, tranquil outdoor areas and a gorgeous bow truss warehouse circa 1939 with a towering ceiling, skylight and concrete floors.
• Find out more about this home
Live+work as an owner-user in a contained environment; or offer the property as a commercial lease complex with private offices, collaboration rooms, a kitchen, lounge area with fire pit, and the 2,600 sf warehouse that can be utilized in many different ways.
Sound stage, event space, startup, manufacturing; the options are limitless for this stylish multifaceted property that provides a 2-car garage, laundry, water filtration system and air conditioning.
Dining and services are nearby at Tierra Mia Coffee, Little Trattoria and more.
This Sponsored Post is ad advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do