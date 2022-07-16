All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Los Feliz, and Mt. Washington

2 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $2,195,000
In the Franklin Hills of Los Feliz, this light-filled Spanish offers private sanctuary in a city-close location.
Chefs will love the updated kitchen appointed with pro-grade appliances by Subzero and Thermador, a wine fridge, and butcher-block prep island. Spread out in a two bedroom, two bath layout that also provides versatile bonus space for your media setup, an office nook, and a powder room for guests.
Embrace the outdoors in true SoCal style with an oversized dining patio, meandering pathways, and a wonderful sense of tranquility.
Perched above the city amidst cascading bougainvillea you’ll feel a world away, but you’re right up the street from Franklin Avenue Elementary and Los Feliz Village.
Tracy Do
2 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,995,000
You will be swept off your feet by this romantic Silver Lake Spanish evoking the flavor of Tuscany in the heart of LA.
Perched on a hillside with boundless westward views, the meticulously remodeled home by SLVRLK Partners is an artful integration of heritage design elements with updated modern systems.
From the stylish kitchen enjoy seamless access to a dining patio framed by breathtaking vistas.
Bedrooms are ensuite and awash in sunshine, and there is generous downstairs bonus space for your office, creative studio, gym, or other uses. For further expansion, permits are in place for a garage-to-ADU conversion.
Tracy Do
3 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,359,000
The spirit of Mt. Washington lives in this spacious Cal Bungalow, updated with style and featuring gorgeous views.
Situated inside the desirable Mt. Washington Elementary School boundary, the home tucks you into a tranquil canyon just minutes from dining, hiking trails, and the Gold Line Metro.
Sunshine fills the interior that features vaulted ceilings, exposed wooden beams, and French doors gazing at lush surroundings.
Living and dining flow seamlessly to the open kitchen, tastefully appointed with brass hardware, a custom tile splash, and matte white six-burner range by GE Cafe. Bedrooms are arranged one-up + two-down, perfect to accommodate visitors or your home office.
Tracy Do
4 Beds | 4 Baths | $1,249,000
Spend your summer sitting poolside in Silver Lake, just one of the perks you get with this stylish townhome inside a gated community near the Reservoir.
The prime corner unit features an airy open layout with beautiful wood flooring, and a private rooftop deck for urban escape. Socialize during meal prep in the open kitchen appointed with a dining island, walk-in pantry, and stainless appliance suite.
Four bedrooms can accommodate all of life’s needs including workspace; the rooftop terrace is a dreamy oasis for soaking in the sun or sipping cocktails under the stars. Enjoy central air conditioning, a two-car garage, guest parking and community amenities including a sparkling pool and professionally landscaped grounds.