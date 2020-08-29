All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Los Feliz, Atwater and El Sereno

2215 & 2217 Electric St | Silver Lake
$1,995,000 | 6 Beds | 5 Baths | More
This stylish Silver Lake duplex is the complete package, offering two large and beautifully remodeled units which can be delivered vacant.
The side-by-side dwellings are a showcase of tasteful design with vaulted ceilings, hard surface flooring and abundant natural light throughout.
Identical layouts are finished with different color palettes, each providing three bedrooms, two full baths, a powder room, laundry, private outdoor space and two-vehicle carport parking per unit. Kitchens are airy and open with center islands and stainless appliances. In the terraced side yard, each occupant can enjoy their own serene, sustainably-landscaped environment for outdoor relaxation.
Amenities include central air conditioning and handy basement storage. Ideal for an owner-user or investor seeking income, this rare and special duplex makes foraging easy at nearby Whole Foods 365, Silver Lake Wine, Gingergrass, Burgers Never Say Die and more. The Silver Lake Reservoir is just a few blocks away.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
1929 N Oxford Ave | Los Feliz
$1,695,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Live the dream in prime Los Feliz with this private and beautifully renovated Spanish compound.
The residence is sequestered behind a gate and presents classic Old World charm in the surround of mature trees, lush landscaping and a high hedge.
Interior spaces have been tastefully modernized including recently-refinished wood flooring and oversized windows and French doors that welcome the sunlight.
The kitchen has a large island with waterfall countertops and a breakfast nook; throughout the home find custom cabinetry, Kohler fixtures, designer lighting elements and stylish tile.
Three bedrooms provide space for your life-work balance and there’s a detached bonus studio with bath, perfect for your home office or out-of-town guests. In the back yard a tranquil oasis awaits for relaxation and dining al fresco.
Updated systems include air conditioning and water filtration. Gelson’s Market is right up the street along with The Oaks Gourmet and dining/takeout options in Los Feliz Village.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
3443 Madera Ave | Atwater Village
$1,595,000 | 4 Beds | 3 Baths | More
This handsome duplex is a prime opportunity in trendy Atwater Village, with a large owner’s unit delivered vacant and a second unit earning market rent.
Ideal for an owner-user, the property offers a tastefully remodeled standalone dwelling that’s ready for your furniture or a new tenant.
Period details in the Tudor design include arched windows, a barrel ceiling, French doors and beautiful wood flooring. Two bedrooms plus a handy office nook provide space for life/work balance, and the kitchen is updated with stainless appliances.
Tucked away in the rear of the property, the tenant-occupied unit is contemporary in style with two bedrooms and a private back patio; both residences enjoy use of individual two-car garage spaces and an electric driveway gate.
Mature drought-tolerant landscaping creates a sense of separation, and the happening local scene is within easy reach including nearby favorites Proof Bakery, Hail Mary Pizza, Bon Vivant, the Atwater Village Farmer’s Market and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
4710 Klamath St | El Sereno
$799,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
The serene life awaits in trendy El Sereno with this sweet Cal Bungalow featuring three bedrooms and a big yard.
The stylishly remodeled home is filled with sunlight and the warm embrace of SoCal living.
Hard surface flooring flows throughout and it’s easy to access the oversized yard offering multiple zones for downtime, playtime, dining and entertaining. In the modernized kitchen find a beautiful backsplash of sky blue tile and stainless appliances.
Three bedrooms provide versatility to work-from-home as needed, and in the detached garage there’s bonus space for an office, creative studio or gear storage.
Gather by the fire pit and pour cocktails in the covered tiki bar; enjoy quiet time in the veggie garden or just soak up the sun.
This updated home has energy-saving ductless air conditioning and a long driveway for off-street parking. Supermarkets are nearby and great pizza is right around the corner at Dough Box LA. Highland Park, South Pasadena and DTLA are within easy reach.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass