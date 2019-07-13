All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Los Feliz and Echo Park

With Reservoir views and a detached bonus studio, this elegant Silver Lake home circa 1939 is a special find in the coveted Ivanhoe Elementary school district.

Greeting you is lush native landscaping of succulents, lavender and fruit trees. The sun-drenched interior features a scenic bay window, flagstone hearth and beautiful wood flooring.

Property Highlights 2 bedrooms | 2.5 baths

Offered at $1,395,000

Outdoor flow is seamless to a generous terrace, perfect for morning coffee and evening dining with enchanting vistas of the Reservoir and San Gabriel Mountains.

In the bright, updated kitchen find a tile backsplash, stainless appliances and a dining counter; there’s also a walk-in pantry, office nook and handy powder room.

The detached bonus studio with a vaulted beamed ceiling is the guest unit or workspace that you have dreamed of, hidden away, fully equipped and feeling like a vacation retreat.

The best of Silver Lake is nearby including the Reservoir, Meadow, Trader Joe’s, and great local dining at Little Pine, Speranza, Blair’s and more.

An opportunity to buy in Los Feliz at an amazing low price. This enchanting Craftsman cottage enjoys a prime location just blocks away from both Los Feliz Village and Sunset Junction. Secluded behind a fence, ensconced in greenery, it’s hard to believe that shopping, dining and nightlife are so easily accessible.

Property Highlights 2 bedrooms | 1 bath

Offered at $749,000

Period elements infuse the home with a sense of character including coved ceilings, colored glass windows, an ornate mantelpiece and wood flooring. Tandem bedrooms provide the option to use one as your office, studio, walk-in closet or nursery. Glass sliders open to the outdoors where an oversized covered deck feels like an outdoor living room; relax, dine and entertain in the open air surrounded by mature trees and drought-tolerant landscaping.

There’s a flat yard and detached garage, perfect for your workshop or storage needs. Amenities include central heat+air and laundry. Coffee and dining are nearby at Dinosaur, Go Get ‘em Tiger, La Pergoletta, Café Stella and many more.

Delivered vacant at the close of escrow, this rare Echo Park property offers pride of ownership and solid income potential in historic Angelino Heights. The two separate homes on one lot are a great opportunity for an owner-user, or asset-collector in a neighborhood that is red-hot.

Property Highlights 4 Bedrooms | 2 Baths

Offered at $1,299,000

Beautifully restored, the standalone California Bungalow and cottage each have two bedrooms, one bathroom and stylish interiors resonating with LA’s history. Period elements include decorative moldings, built-ins, multi-pane windows and hardwood flooring. Each unit enjoys private outdoor space; the bungalow has a serene patio, yard and off-street driveway parking. The cottage offers a front porch and spacious back patio, lush with vegetation.

From this choice location there is seamless access to Echo Park Lake, Elysian Park hiking trails, Lassens and a Friday Farmer’s Market. Nearby hot-spots include Ostrich Farm, Tsubaki, Woodcat Coffee and more. Dodger Stadium and Downtown LA are within easy reach.

