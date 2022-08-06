All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Mt. Washington and Altadena

4 Beds | 5 Baths | $3,795,000
Live your Silver Lake dream in this newly-completed masterwork, a modern compound with a swimming pool and ADU.
From a 1910 bungalow, a remarkable transformation has utilized the finest materials and painstaking attention to every detail. 20’ ceilings and towering glass create a sun-drenched living environment seamlessly connecting interior and exterior spaces, with spectacular views of the DTLA skyline.
The kitchen is an entertainer’s paradise finished in terrazzo countertops and custom-crafted oak millwork. Generous square footage expands across 3 bedrooms in the main house, also featuring a huge and versatile converted attic; a lower-level work studio with private entry is ideal for your office or creative pursuits.
The detached ADU with its own address is fully equipped, ready for duty as your income unit or guest house with immediate access to the shimmering pool and spa. Coffee, dining and Silver Lake Reservoir recreation are mere blocks away.
Tracy Do
2 Beds | 1 Bath | $899,000
Midcentury charm and sweeping views make this 1950 ranch-style cottage a special find in scenic Mt. Washington.
The home greets you with a breezy front porch that invites morning coffee or an evening glass of wine. Nicely maintained interior spaces have character intact, including the living room featuring an open-beam ceiling crafted in exposed wood, and a brick hearth invoking the feel of a mountain cabin.
Kitchen and dining combine in an airy space with a giant window framing the majestic San Gabriel Mountains. Throw dinner parties that spill out to the rear patio perched above the canyon, with terraced yard areas for your orchard-keeping and other pursuits.
All the elements are here for your cozy Mt. Washington retreat including a garage for laundry + storage needs, and driveway parking. Situated within a coveted elementary school boundary, you have hiking trails nearby and boundless coffee, dining and nightlife options to explore in nearby Highland Park.
Tracy Do
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,589,000
The beauty and tranquility of foothill living are embodied in this stylish Altadena home.
Against the scenic backdrop of the San Gabriel Mountains, the property strikes an ideal balance of natural surroundings that are city-close. 1954 design notes resonate in the bright modern layout, with wood flooring throughout and glass sliders providing effortless outdoor flow.
Prepare meals in the updated kitchen appointed with a center dining island and Thermador appliances. Three bedrooms include the luxe Primary suite featuring an oversized shower, floating vanities, and a towel-warming bar; the sequestered downstairs den is ready for your media setup or home office.
A serene sense of privacy surrounds the covered deck where you’ll lounge and dine amidst spectacular treetop views. Patio and yard areas invite playtime and gardening in the shade of a towering Live Oak. Feeling sheltered from the city, you are mere minutes from Eaton Canyon trails, Whole Foods Market, Homestate Tacos, and more.
Tracy Do
