All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Mt. Washington and Atwater Village

2855 Effie St | Silver Lake
$1,195,000 | 2 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Set yourself up in Silver Lake with this updated home that enjoys a prime location near the Reservoir and beautiful views. The light-filled open layout resonates with mid-century design notes circa 1959 including an open-beamed ceiling, hard surface flooring and a double set of glass sliders connecting to the outdoors.
Flow is effortless to the dining deck, a picturesque setting with vistas across hillsides and local mountains. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless appliances including a double wall-oven and cooktop. Two bright bedrooms provide the option to work-from-home as needed; on the covered balcony you can sequester behind a natural curtain of surrounding trees.
Amenities include central heat+air, a wired speaker system and attached garage. Dining, takeout, coffee and groceries are nearby at Lamill, Alimento, L&E and Whole Foods 365. The Silver Lake Reservoir is right down the street, and Sunset Junction is within easy reach offering a renown farmer’s market and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
4626 Glenalbyn Dr | Mt. Washington
$1,495,000 | 3 Beds + Bonus | 3.5 Baths | More
This 1964 midcentury modern is the Mt. Washington dream home offering iconic style, wonderful outdoor space, a bonus apartment and work studio.
Framed by a sweeping panorama of greenery, the residence celebrates post-and-beam design and the seamless union of nature and architecture; the airy layout creates volume and elevation via high ceilings, walls of glass, open stairways and beautiful wood flooring.
Prepare meals in the kitchen featuring pro-grade appliances and dine on the tranquil wraparound deck amidst gorgeous views. Three bedrooms accommodate your every need and the apartment with its own entrance feels like a private luxury spa for you or your guests. Work-from-home in the office studio, currently used for music production.
There’s a grassy yard and shaded patio for gatherings around the fire pit. This prime location in the coveted Mt. Washington Elementary school district is near hiking trails and the many market, dining and takeout options in neighboring Highland Park.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
3308 La Clede Ave | Atwater Village
$1,389,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | More
This remodeled Spanish with a large yard and newly-built ADU is the private compound you’ve been looking for in trendy Atwater Village. The home has been modernized with style, presenting a light-filled open layout with wood flooring, oversized windows and excellent outdoor flow.
In the kitchen find a farmhouse sink, stainless appliances and marble countertops. Two bedrooms include the ensuite Primary; both baths are nicely appointed. Step into the yard that feels fenced-off and private. Tucked away in back, the newly-constructed Accessory Dwelling Unit will fulfill your need for a workspace, guest unit or income generator.
Serene surroundings of drought-tolerant grasses, trees and hardscape create the perfect environment to relax, dine and entertain. Amenities include central air, a covered carport and additional off-street driveway parking. Shopping, dining and recreation are nearby at Proof Bakery, Hail Mary, Dune, the Atwater Village Farmer's Market, LA River Bike Path and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do